Fitch Ratings has published the third report in a series under the banner 'SME Market Review', which provides an overview of the SME market in key European jurisdictions that are active in the SME securitisation sector.

German small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have reported the lowest level of credit constraints since 2003, having recovered from the credit crunch between 2008 and 2010. Despite a favourable lending environment and the lowest cost of capital in the last 10 years, demand for funding has declined due to enterprises increasingly using their own funds.

German SMEs recovered quickly from the crisis in 2009, mainly as a result of flexible employment arrangements (Kurzarbeit) which helped them retain their workforces. Deleveraging, coupled with efficiency gains during the first half of the last decade, also contributed greatly to this quick revival. Equity ratios increased consistently during the last decade, to 22% in 2010 from a low of 6% in the late 1990s, primarily through retained earnings. At the same time, companies managed to increase their return on assets, most likely caused by a reduction in unit labour costs.

The stagnating economy during the late 1990s and early 2000s, which triggered the restructuring, meant that the credit boom in the run up to the crisis was shorter and less pronounced in Germany. Nevertheless, 2009 caused substantial stress in Germany, with almost two million people on short working arrangements.

However, German SMEs were better prepared to recover from the crisis compared with their European peers and through their export focus, were able to benefit from a massive fiscal stimulus in Germany as well as abroad. As such, the crisis was overcome in 2010, when Germany returned to growth at a rate significantly above the long-term average.

German banks, like their European peers, reduced lending to SMEs in 2009 and almost 50% of SMEs reported restricted access to credit. However, the percentage soon dropped to pre-crisis levels in 2010 and has stayed low since. Post crisis, SMEs took advantage of low interest rates, continuing to deleverage and improve equity ratios.

