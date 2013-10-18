(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) third
quarter 2013
(3Q13) earnings were essentially unchanged from the sequential
quarter and
modestly lower from the year-ago quarter. Nevertheless, Fitch
Ratings views
COF's return on average assets (ROA) in 3Q13 of 1.53% as good
and notes that it
compares favorably to some peer banks.
Overall revenue was essentially flat from the linked quarter
with both flat net
interest income (NII) and flat non-interest income relative to
2Q13. NII was
impacted by lower loan balances with the run-off of mortgage
loans, the run-off
of some card loans, and the completion of the sale of the Best
Buy private-label
portfolio offset by some continued growth in auto lending and
growth in
commercial banking.
Given that the loans that were running-off were generally at
lower yields than
the average of the portfolio, COF was able to keep its loan
yields stable
relative to the sequential quarter. Additionally, amid the
steepening of the
long-end of the yield curve during the quarter, which caused a
slowdown in
pre-payment speeds of mortgage-backed securities and therefore
lower premium
amortizations resulted in higher reinvestment yields, it boosted
COF's yield on
its investment securities by approximately five basis points.
This modest lift to asset yields, coupled with a few basis
points improvement in
the company's cost of funds, drove a modestly higher net
interest margin (NIM)
of 6.89% in 3Q13, up from 6.82% in the sequential quarter. Fitch
would expect
COF's NIM to be stable to modestly down over the near-to-medium
term as the
lower prepayment speeds are slowing the run-off of the lower
yielding mortgages
on COF's balance sheet, and Fitch continues to believe that
COF's cost of funds
is nearing or at a floor.
Expenses were up as an approximate $100 million increase in
litigation reserves
offset approximately $31 million in lower marketing expenses.
Additionally, with
continued strong credit, COF's effective reserve release on the
quarter was $88
million, which helped to offset the legal reserve noted above
and keep the
company's net income stable.
Fitch believes that meaningful growth in net income for COF (as
well as others
in the banking industry) continues to be heavily predicated on
meaningful loan
growth as the significant benefits from reserve releases and
cost savings are
beginning to wane.
COF's credit quality remains good and is at or near a cyclical
trough. Overall
credit card net-charge off (NCO) rates continue to decline as do
NCO rates in
commercial lending, partially offset by higher NCO rates in auto
loans. However,
NCO rates in auto loans are coming off a very low base, so Fitch
has expected
for some time an eventual reversion in NCO rates.
COF's Tier 1 common ratio under Basel I was up to 12.7% in 3Q13.
Under Basel III
fully phased in standardized approaches the pro forma Tier 1
common ratio would
have been 11.1%, and under Basel III advanced approaches the
Tier 1 common ratio
would have been slightly higher than 8%.
COF's Basel III advanced approach Tier 1 common ratio is
slightly lower than
some other peer banks, but COF's capital generation remains
strong. As such,
Fitch would expect COF to buyback more shares over the course of
the year now
that it has completed the sale of the Best Buy private label
credit card
portfolio.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-5472
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1221
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
