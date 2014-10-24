(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today launched the
inaugural edition
of Inside Credit, a weekly snapshot of its noteworthy content,
selected from all
sectors and regions. The first edition includes top stories on
high yield bond
exchange-traded fund (ETF) trading and the impact of Basel III
on Europe's 16
largest banks.
Bond ETF trading patterns shifted materially during five market
stress periods
over the last 21 months as investors' focused on liquidity and
price discovery
during high-volatility periods.
'Growth in trading volume during these periods was driven
primarily by high
yield ETFs,' says Robert Grossman, Managing Director of Macro
Credit Research.
'With high yield ETFs consistently topping their
investment-grade counterparts
in terms of average daily trading volume, investors are using
them as vehicles
to express changing views on the high yield market.'
Separately, while the 16 Europe-based global systemically
important banks
(G-SIBs) in Fitch's portfolio have largely met Basel III capital
requirements
ahead of schedule, they are still somewhat constrained by
uncertainty over the
final net stable funding ratio rules, combined capital buffer
requirements and
the EU-wide stress test.
'Overall, credit reductions and reallocations at Europe's
biggest banks are
slowing,' says Cynthia Chan, Senior Director. 'Decreased
exposures to corporate,
financial institution, securitization and other retail weren't
fully offset by
increased exposures to sovereigns and residential mortgages,
indicating that
Basel III is influencing banks' capital management, exposure
allocation, and
credit strategies.'
Inside Credit will be delivered every Friday at 8am EDT.
Other topics covered in this week's newsletter include:
--The ECB's Asset-Backed Security Purchase Program;
--The new resolution-stay protocol adopted by 18 global banks
comprising the
world's largest derivative (swap) dealers;
--Divergent prospects for Spanish and Italian mid-sized banks;
--European investors unsettled by geopolitics and recession
fears;
--Portugal's 2015 Fiscal Target Vulnerable to Weaker Growth;
--The challenges after Brazil's election.
--Low Initial Jobless Claims Support U.S. Credit Card ABS
To receive the weekly edition of 'Inside Credit', please sign up
here:
here
