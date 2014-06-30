(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 30 (Fitch) Secular headwinds to patient volumes
continued to
depress growth in the for-profit hospital sector in 1Q14,
according to Fitch
Ratings. The Fitch-rated group of companies reported a drop in
same-hospital
admissions and adjusted admissions of 3.6% and 1.4%,
respectively, during the
period. Although certain operating challenges remain intact,
Fitch thinks that a
mild sequential improvement in organic volume growth is likely
when companies
report 2Q14 results since severe weather and weak seasonal flu
activity were
factors early in the year.
The implementation of the health insurance expansion elements of
the Affordable
Care Act (ACA), including expanded Medicaid eligibility in some
states and the
opening of the public health insurance exchanges, did little to
boost patient
volumes in 1Q14. This was not unexpected since enrollment in
these programs
continued to ramp throughout the period. The effect will be more
obvious in 2Q14
since hospital companies did report seeing an increase in the
number of exchange
enrollees towards the end of the open enrollment period.
Relative to the early muted influence of insurance expansion on
volume growth,
expansion of state Medicaid programs had an immediate and
dramatic influence on
payor mix. In expansion states, hospitals are experiencing
strong growth in
Medicaid patient volumes and a drop in uninsured patient
volumes. Based on only
one-quarter of experience under insurance expansion, it is
difficult to
determine the longer term effect of the payor mix shift, but
these early results
show the industry could experience a meaningful and durable
reduction in the
financial headwind created by uncompensated care.
About one-half of states have so far opted into Medicaid
expansion. Florida,
Texas, and Pennsylvania are the three states that have not opted
in that would
have provide dthe biggest upside to the industry. Despite
political hurdles,
Fitch believes more states will join the expansion in the near
term. The
financial incentive is likely to prove hard to ignore as is the
federal
government's flexibility in granting waivers for states to adopt
creative
solutions to expansion programs.
The full report, "Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: Promising Early
Experience under
Affordable Care Act," is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
report provides
a summary of the quarterly operating performance and credit
metrics of companies
in the for-profit hospital sector, including detailed debt and
organizational
structure charts.
Contact:
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0501
Fitch, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1 312 368-3147
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' Apr. 4, 2014;
'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare', Nov. 25, 2013;
'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc.',
Nov. 7, 2013;
'Margin Preservation Strategies - Different Angles (Credit
Implications for U.S.
Hospitals and Health Insurers)', Oct. 1, 2013;
'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing the
Potential
Impact', May 1, 2013;
'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 5, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hospitalsâ€™Credit
Diagnosis (Promising
Early Experience Under Affordable Care Act)
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc.
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Margin Preservation Strategies â€” Different Angles (Credit
Implications for U.S.
Hospitals and Health Insurers)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.