CHICAGO, May 10 (Fitch) A new Fitch Ratings report discusses key
factors
contributing to U.S. property/casualty insurance industry 2012
performance and
updates the forecast for industry statutory earnings in 2013.
The industry posted sharply improved statutory profitability in
2012, despite
more than $20 billion of fourth-quarter insured losses from
Superstorm Sandy.
Net income increased by approximately 80% and generated a return
on surplus
(ROS) of 6.7% versus 3.6% in 2011, which remains below the
historical average of
approximately 8%. This profitability was driven by premium
revenue growth and
loss ratio improvement from higher premium rates and reduced
catastrophe losses.
Insurance premium rates have significantly improved across most
product segments
since the second half of 2011. As the industry is still
generating a significant
underwriting loss, prices are continuing to rise and appear
sustainable at least
through the latter portion of 2013.
As Fitch anticipates premium growth to remain favorable in the
near term, core
loss ratio improvement is expected along with a favorable trend
in expense
ratios. The industry statutory forecast in 2013 is for a
calendar year combined
ratio of 99.5%. This would represent only the fourth year in the
last 35 years
in which the market has achieved an underwriting profit.
Improving underwriting results are anticipated to promote higher
industry
profits in 2013. However, the profit contribution from
investment income remains
constrained by continued declines in portfolio yields. The
projected industry
statutory return on surplus in 2013 is slightly below 7%.
Industry policyholders' surplus (PHS) increased by approximately
6% in 2012,
following little change in 2011, attributable to improved
earnings and
significant unrealized investment gains tied in part to stock
market
performance. Statutory operating leverage ratios were relatively
unchanged in
2012, suggesting that industry capital levels remain strong.
Overall, Fitch's rating outlook for the U.S. property/casualty
sector remains
stable. The industry's improved capital levels coupled with more
favorable
earnings prospects are positive factors but are tempered by
uncertain conditions
related to medium-term competitive pressures.
The full report, 'Property/Casualty Industry Statutory Results
and Forecast' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
Sectors >> Insurance >> Research
