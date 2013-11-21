(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 20 (Fitch) Recent branch shutdowns by
foreign banks in
Korea are not a surprise. They are a response to rising pressure
on
profitability on account of the changing retail banking
landscape in the
country, says Fitch Ratings. The shifts in retail banking are
brought on by high
household debt, an ageing population and heightened competition
within a
maturing retail segment - amid a regulatory environment that is
focused
increasingly on consumer protection.
The debt-service burden is likely to remain large enough to
weigh on consumption
demand for the foreseeable future, although the authorities have
begun putting
in place regulatory and administrative measures to provide some
relief and limit
a further, excessive pile-up of liabilities. The debt burden
reached 164% of
households' disposable income at end 2012 - which is one of the
highest in the
world. We think further increases in the household debt/income
ratio are likely,
and that much of this will be driven by lower-income households
and
self-employed individuals.
Ageing population dynamics are also weakening the appetite to
lend. This is
because of the paucity of younger - and less indebted - workers
who have the
capacity to take on new loans. Korea, with one of the lowest
total fertility
ratios in the world, is exhausting its demographic dividend, and
this is likely
to restrain the scope for a rejuvenation of high-quality
consumer-lending
opportunities any time soon.
No bank in Korea will remain completely unscathed by these
structural
challenges. But foreign banks, in particular, have faced greater
pressure on
profit, for two key reasons.
First is the lack of scale which has resulted from a cautious
expansion strategy
within a maturing and increasingly competitive retail banking
sector. Foreign
banks were slow to expand in the high-growth years of the last
decade. Moreover,
the level of competition in the retail segment from both local
commercial banks
and policy financial institutions has risen in recent years.
These developments
have limited their penetration of the domestic market.
The second reason is that regulatory measures are also now
pressuring their
margins in sub-prime areas where they have tried to take on more
risk. Moreover,
credit costs in this segment are on a rising trend as there are
increasing cases
of personal-debt rehabilitation and bankruptcy filings at the
courts.
It makes sense for the foreign banks to redeploy their capital
to take advantage
of their parents' international wholesale and transactional
banking networks.
The action of the foreign banks is therefore not a surprise. The
need for scale
and the ability to differentiate will always be a challenge for
any foreign
entrant. But the structural financial and long-term demographic
challenges in
Korea make it less likely for foreign banks to redouble their
efforts when faced
with conditions that do not provide an appropriate return on
capital.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
