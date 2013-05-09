(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/LONDON/CHICAGO/NY, May 08 (Fitch) The plans of major
Japanese life
insurers for a modest increase in their allocation to foreign
bonds - at the
expense of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) - will help them
bridge the period
of low yields, says Fitch Ratings. We expect the change to
continue until
either the average interest rate on their guaranteed-return
savings products
falls or JGB yields rise. However, low long-term JGB yields will
still hold back
insurers' progress in resolving what may be their most critical
challenge this
year - the mismatch between the duration of their assets and
liabilities.
Fitch expects the average guaranteed interest rate on savings
products to fall
in line with current yields of around 1.5%-2% on 20- to 30-year
JGBs in the next
three to 10 years for 'A' rated and above companies, and over a
period of longer
than 10 years for 'BBB' rated and below companies. Any rise in
JGB yields as a
result of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempts to boost growth
and inflation
would shorten this timeframe.
The switch to foreign-currency-denominated bonds is likely to be
modest because
of more stringent regulation aimed at preventing insurers from
taking on too
much foreign-currency risk, as well as the yen-dominated profile
of most
insurers' liabilities.
The Japanese Financial Services Agency tightened its solvency
margin regulation
for FY11, and now Japanese insurers' exposure to foreign
currency requires a
higher capital charge (10% of FX exposure). Most insurers are
likely to hedge
the foreign-exchange risk, which will reduce the capital charge
but also the
yield enhancement.
The lack of JGB supply and low yields will also slow the pace at
which insurers
raise their exposure to long-term JGBs to cut the duration gap
between assets
and liabilities. Fitch estimates this gap to be approximately
five years. The
sensitivity to interest rates which the gap produces makes this
a major risk.
