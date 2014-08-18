(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asian Reinsurance Markets -
Softening Premium
Rates With Greater Foreign Interest
here
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 17 (Fitch) There is increasing
interest among
foreign reinsurers and other participants to set up or expand
their operations
in the Asia-Pacific region, Fitch Ratings says. The strong
growth momentum of
the Asian reinsurance markets is one of the attractions for
foreign
participants, along with increasing risk awareness and the
continued market
demand by the cedants, spurred by frequent occurrences of
natural catastrophes
in the region.
In a special report published today, Fitch says premium rates
for regional
reinsurance policies renewed during 2014 have reached a plateau.
The softening
premium rates are largely attributable to a decrease in the
frequency and
severity of natural catastrophes in the region since 2011. An
increase in
reinsurance capacity in the form of new start-ups, as well as
Asian operations
set up by global reinsurers, are another factor that has
contributed to the
weaker premium rates. Several companies have taken advantage of
the current
situation to expand their reinsurance coverage at a lower cost.
The report notes that the potential financial impact caused by
natural
catastrophes has led to a review of risk appetite and management
strategy for
both the insurers and reinsurers. Some of the insurers are on
the lookout for
alternative diversified sources of funding, to reduce their
heavy dependence on
reinsurers. During 1H14, several catastrophe bonds were issued
in Japan. These
bonds cover various catastrophe risks such as earthquake and
typhoon risks.
The report "Asian Reinsurance Markets: Softening Premium Rates
with Greater
Foreign Interests" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking on the
link above.
Contacts:
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256
0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
