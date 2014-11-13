(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) The first foreign-exchange settlements between US, UK and Swiss regulators and six banks are largely within litigation provision levels and so have no effect on ratings, Fitch Ratings says. But criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing and the final costs could be substantially higher. Ratings could be affected if future fines or business sanctions are large enough to affect capital or there are material constraints on operations. Adverse results that could lead to the termination of banks' non-prosecution or deferred prosecution agreements would also be factored into our analysis. The Viability Ratings of the six banks - UBS, Citi, JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland, HSBC and Bank of America - are unaffected by the settlements because of the relative sizes of the fine and reserves already made. The ratings incorporate our expectations of the possible size of fines and effects of sanctions. The banks all face further fines related to forex rate setting, which could be larger due to the nature of the allegations. Barclays and Deutsche Bank have top-five foreign exchange market shares but have not yet reached settlements. Barclays announced it decided against a settlement with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US as it prefers to seek a broader coordinated settlement. We expect Barclays' fines to be manageable relative to earnings and provisions already made. It set aside an extra GPB500m for the forex investigations in 3Q14. Deutsche's CFO indicated during the 3Q14 results presentation that the scale of the bank's involvement in manipulating FX rates may be smaller as it has not been prioritised by authorities' investigations, but that the investigations were still ongoing. Deutsche raised general litigation-related provisions by EUR894m in 3Q14. Together with strengthened capital ratios following its equity raising, this should enable it to absorb large fines, including payments related to the forex investigations, if these arise. A wide range of other investigations into banks' conduct are under way. We expect further material litigation charges for global trading and universal banks as these progress, including customer redress costs. But conduct costs should remain manageable at each bank's rating level, and we do not expect possible business restrictions to materially affect banks' operations. Nevertheless, we cannot rule out escalating conduct costs and more severe business sanctions given the investigations by the US Department of Justice and UK Serious Fraud Office into the manipulation of foreign-exchange rates. Unpredictable regulatory fines have become a major risk for banks with global securities businesses, and we factor them into their ratings. We have previously stated that where final settlements and sanctions are materially different from our expectations, a rating change is more likely where fines result in a loss for the bank. We would be unlikely to review a rating for a possible change purely because of a large fine unless the amount exceeded provisions already booked by more than two quarters' pre-tax profit. Ratings are more likely to change where fines materially reduce capital and there is no credible plan to restore capital ratios within a year or less. Sanctions that result in material business constraints that could affect earnings generation may affect ratings. The six banks agreed settlements yesterday with the FCA in the UK, and the CFTC and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the US. UBS also received an order from the Swiss regulator, Finma, to pay CHF134m (USD138m), which meant its combined penalty was USD799m. UBS set aside CHF1,836m (USD1,900m) of provisions for litigation in 3Q14, and provisioned fully for these charges in that quarter. The other five banks also raised provisions to absorb the settlement costs. Citi restated its 3Q14 earnings to include an additional USD600m of legal charges and lifted its provisions for the quarter to USD1.6bn, largely offsetting its USD1bn fine. JPMorgan increased its legal reserves by USD1.1bn in November, more than covering its USD1bn penalty. RBS set aside GBP400m in 3Q14, roughly equivalent to its USD634m settlement, and HSBC's USD618m total fine was partly provided for in USD378m set aside for foreign exchange in 3Q14. Bank of America took an extra USD400m charge in 3Q14, which more than covers its USD250m settlement with the OCC. The banks agreed to settle at an early stage and therefore qualified for a 30% discount under the FCA's settlement discount scheme, while the CFTC recognised the banks' cooperation. The OCC issued cease-and-desist orders for the three US banks to correct deficiencies and enhance oversight of their FX trading activities. 