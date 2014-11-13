(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) The first foreign-exchange
settlements between US,
UK and Swiss regulators and six banks are largely within
litigation provision
levels and so have no effect on ratings, Fitch Ratings says. But
criminal
investigations into this matter are ongoing and the final costs
could be
substantially higher.
Ratings could be affected if future fines or business sanctions
are large enough
to affect capital or there are material constraints on
operations. Adverse
results that could lead to the termination of banks'
non-prosecution or deferred
prosecution agreements would also be factored into our analysis.
The Viability Ratings of the six banks - UBS, Citi, JP Morgan,
Royal Bank of
Scotland, HSBC and Bank of America - are unaffected by the
settlements because
of the relative sizes of the fine and reserves already made. The
ratings
incorporate our expectations of the possible size of fines and
effects of
sanctions. The banks all face further fines related to forex
rate setting, which
could be larger due to the nature of the allegations.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank have top-five foreign exchange market
shares but have
not yet reached settlements. Barclays announced it decided
against a settlement
with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the
Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) in the US as it prefers to seek a
broader coordinated
settlement. We expect Barclays' fines to be manageable relative
to earnings and
provisions already made. It set aside an extra GPB500m for the
forex
investigations in 3Q14.
Deutsche's CFO indicated during the 3Q14 results presentation
that the scale of
the bank's involvement in manipulating FX rates may be smaller
as it has not
been prioritised by authorities' investigations, but that the
investigations
were still ongoing. Deutsche raised general litigation-related
provisions by
EUR894m in 3Q14. Together with strengthened capital ratios
following its equity
raising, this should enable it to absorb large fines, including
payments related
to the forex investigations, if these arise.
A wide range of other investigations into banks' conduct are
under way. We
expect further material litigation charges for global trading
and universal
banks as these progress, including customer redress costs. But
conduct costs
should remain manageable at each bank's rating level, and we do
not expect
possible business restrictions to materially affect banks'
operations.
Nevertheless, we cannot rule out escalating conduct costs and
more severe
business sanctions given the investigations by the US Department
of Justice and
UK Serious Fraud Office into the manipulation of
foreign-exchange rates.
Unpredictable regulatory fines have become a major risk for
banks with global
securities businesses, and we factor them into their ratings. We
have previously
stated that where final settlements and sanctions are materially
different from
our expectations, a rating change is more likely where fines
result in a loss
for the bank. We would be unlikely to review a rating for a
possible change
purely because of a large fine unless the amount exceeded
provisions already
booked by more than two quarters' pre-tax profit.
Ratings are more likely to change where fines materially reduce
capital and
there is no credible plan to restore capital ratios within a
year or less.
Sanctions that result in material business constraints that
could affect
earnings generation may affect ratings.
The six banks agreed settlements yesterday with the FCA in the
UK, and the CFTC
and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the US.
UBS also received
an order from the Swiss regulator, Finma, to pay CHF134m
(USD138m), which meant
its combined penalty was USD799m. UBS set aside CHF1,836m
(USD1,900m) of
provisions for litigation in 3Q14, and provisioned fully for
these charges in
that quarter.
The other five banks also raised provisions to absorb the
settlement costs. Citi
restated its 3Q14 earnings to include an additional USD600m of
legal charges and
lifted its provisions for the quarter to USD1.6bn, largely
offsetting its USD1bn
fine. JPMorgan increased its legal reserves by USD1.1bn in
November, more than
covering its USD1bn penalty. RBS set aside GBP400m in 3Q14,
roughly equivalent
to its USD634m settlement, and HSBC's USD618m total fine was
partly provided for
in USD378m set aside for foreign exchange in 3Q14. Bank of
America took an extra
USD400m charge in 3Q14, which more than covers its USD250m
settlement with the
OCC.
The banks agreed to settle at an early stage and therefore
qualified for a 30%
discount under the FCA's settlement discount scheme, while the
CFTC recognised
the banks' cooperation. The OCC issued cease-and-desist orders
for the three US
banks to correct deficiencies and enhance oversight of their FX
trading
activities.
