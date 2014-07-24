(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Significant widening in Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.'s (FOX) five-year credit default swap (CDS) spreads is likely in reaction to news that the media giant had made an offer to buy Time Warner Inc., according to Fitch Solutions. CDS on FOX have widened 50% since July 4, compared to just 3% widening observed for Fitch Solutions' North America Media CDS Index over the same time period. Additionally, CDS liquidity for FOX has increased notably over the past few weeks, and is currently trading in the 15th regional percentile, up nine rankings since July 8. Increased CDS liquidity reflects higher levels of market uncertainty over the future direction of spreads for the media giant. Time Warner has reportedly turned down an $80 billion acquisition offer from FOX. The offer was at about a 25% premium of the stock price a day prior. If formed, the combined company would be valued at roughly $150 billion and would form one of the largest media firms globally. We believe the deal makes strategic sense for both companies. FOX would benefit from the acquisition by adding more leverage in deal-making with cable companies, expand its rights to broadcast sporting events, while Time Warner would add to its already impressive Hollywood studio. Rating concerns for Time Warner, apart from M&A activity, center on the company's ability to balance escalating programming expenses and production costs with the requirement to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental viewer share while maintaining or expanding operating margins. Time Warner's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB+' and the Rating Outlook is Stable. For FOX, exposure to cyclical advertising revenues within the company's local television and Fox Network ad sales highlights rating concerns, as does the company's capacity to adapt to ever-changing media consumption patterns and technology platforms. FOX's IDR is currently 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director Fitch Solutions +1 212 908-0848 David Peterson Senior Director Corporates, Telecom and Cable +1 312 368-3177 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.