(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Building political support for
comprehensive
fiscal reform could be challenging for the next Costa Rican
government due to a
high degree of political fragmentation, Fitch Ratings says.
High structural fiscal deficits remain the key weakness in Costa
Rica's
sovereign credit profile, and it is still not entirely clear
what fiscal
approach the new administration of Luis Guillermo Solis will
take. Fiscal
deterioration poses challenges for stabilising the government
debt burden and
the authorities' capacity to respond to adverse shocks and
future spending
demands, and this may eventually erode business and consumer
confidence.
Solis's victory in Sunday's run-off presidential elections was
widely expected
after the incumbent party's candidate ceased campaigning when
opinion polls gave
Solis, of the opposition Partido Accion Ciudadana party, a
substantial lead.
However, February's general elections resulted in the greatest
fragmentation in
the country's history, with nine parties represented in the
57-member
legislative assembly. No party has a simple majority, and
legislative rules in
Costa Rica give obstructive powers to minority parties.
The new administration may benefit from greater public and
political awareness
of fiscal challenges, following attempts by the outgoing
government to highlight
the importance of fiscal problems in Costa Rica. In a recent
document it
outlined a possible roadmap to reduce the deficit by 3.5% of GDP
over five years
in order to stabilise the debt burden. This could provide the
basis for
discussion on the new administration's fiscal consolidation
strategy, although
no formal announcements to this effect have been made. The new
administration
will be inaugurated on 8 May.
Costa Rica's low revenue base and rigid expenditure profile
produces high
structural fiscal deficits. The deficit reached 5.4% of GDP in
2013. Fiscal
imbalances became more prominent in 2012 and heavy public
financing needs pushed
up local interest rates, forcing the sovereign to tap the
international bond
markets with issuance of USD1bn.
Fitch affirmed Costa Rica's 'BB+'/Stable sovereign rating in
January. Greater
political consensus on addressing structural fiscal imbalances,
leading to
material fiscal consolidation and favourable debt dynamics,
would be rating
positive. Failure to address fiscal deterioration would put
pressure on the
rating.
