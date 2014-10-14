(Adds finance ministry comment, paragraphs 7-8)

Oct 14 France's finance minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to conducting economic reforms on Tursday after ratings agency Fitch placed its AA+ rating on French bonds on negative watch, citing risks to growth and deficit-reduction plans.

President Francois Hollande has said that the country will not be able to cut its public deficit to within European Union targets as soon as planned because of weak growth and low inflation, breaking the latest of many promises to EU partners and casting doubt on the reform drive.

"The quantitative impact of recent structural reforms is ... uncertain, and in Fitch's view does not appear sufficient to reverse the trends in long-term growth and competitiveness," Fitch said, explaining its decision to place the rating on French debt on Ratings Watch Negative, meaning it is more likely to be downgraded on its next review.

"Therefore, we believe there are downside risks to France's long-term growth potential."

Fitch, which sees French economic growth at 0.4 percent in 2014 and 0.8 percent in 2015, added that its next decision would be published on Dec. 12.

France's call for more time hit deficit-cutting goals has done little to dent investor demand for French debt, with expectations of further ECB easing helping to keep yields low on all euro zone government bonds.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin said that France had suffered from a "difficult" European context and lower-than-expected growth, but would pursue deficit-reduction efforts and carry out reforms to improve the competitiveness of its companies.

"French debt is among the most secure and most liquid in the world, with a debt load under control," Sapin said in a statement. "Investors take confidence from a coherent economic strategy, that the government intends to pursue with determination." (Reporting by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Grant McCool)