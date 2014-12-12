Dec 12 Fitch ratings has cut its ratings on France to 'AA', after having put the country on 'Ratings Watch Negative' in October, saying the country's revised deficit-reduction target was not enough to hold the previous rating of 'AA+'.

The rating agency had said in October "it would likely downgrade the ratings by one notch in the absence of a material improvement in the trajectory of public debt dynamics following the European Commission's (EC) opinion on France's 2015 budget."

The outlook on France's long-term rating were now stable, Fitch said. (bit.ly/1uxHSu5) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)