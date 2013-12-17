(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Franshion
Properties China
Limited's Changsha projects, in which it financed the primary
land development,
can serve as a model for local governments in China seeking
alternatives to fund
their urbanisation plans.
Currently, local governments spend a significant amount of money
on primary land
development, which mainly includes infrastructure development
and population
relocation, before selling the land to property developers.
China's central
government at an urbanisation conference held on 12 and 13
December 2013
stressed the importance of enhancing local governments'
abilities to finance
urbanisation by improving tax systems, management of local bond
issues, and
active participation of policy financial institutions. Fitch
believes that these
measures will require a long gestation period, and in the
interim, a viable
alternative is to get developers to fund primary development.
Franshion's projects in Changsha, the capital of central Hunan
province,
starting with the Meixi Lake project, show how this funding
model can be put to
practice. In these projects, Franshion built all the basic
infrastructure and
provided capital for local government to relocate the original
residents of the
land. In return, the Changsha government paid Franshion a big
chunk of the land
premium that it received when the land was sold at auction. The
arrangement has
achieved initial success, with the land fetching over CNY3,000
per square metre
at auction, compared with the total cost of around CNY1,500 per
sqm for
construction and relocation.
However, only financially strong developers will be able to
undertake such
projects because it requires significant upfront funding for
primary land
development before any proceeds begin to come in. In addition,
local governments
will be very selective in their choice of partners because
operational
reliability is critical in these arrangements.
Related Research
"2014 Outlook: China Homebuilding", dated 9 December 2013
