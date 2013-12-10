(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) French banks' expansion in central
and eastern
Europe is positive for earnings growth if the risks are
controlled, Fitch
Ratings says. These risks differ depending on the individual
country, but the
region is currently suffering from the knock-on effects of low
GDP growth in the
EU. We believe the French banks will be conservative with their
international
growth plans as they will be reluctant to increase risks
significantly in the
fragile European markets.
BNP Paribas' announcement last week that it will buy 98.5% of
Rabobank's Polish
unit for around EUR1bn is one example of a very small bolt-on
acquisition that
we believe is likely to be preferred. The deal should facilitate
synergies with
BNPP's existing small Polish subsidiary and create a top ten
bank in the country
by assets. Our outlook for the Polish banking sector remains
stable, with easing
pressures in the operating environment, so this should benefit
earnings growth.
The deal would immediately be accretive to net income on a 2013
pro-forma basis.
Poland's banking sector is changing, with a number of M&A
transactions altering
the competitive landscape in the last few years. The most
notable was Spain's
Banco Santander combining two Polish banks to create the
third-largest bank by
assets. More recently in June 2013, the largest bank PKO
acquired Nordea's
Polish business. We expect there to be further consolidation in
2014.
In contrast, downside risks are greater in other countries like
Hungary and
Romania. For example, Societe Generale's Romanian subsidiary was
loss making in
2012 due to high loan impairment charges. Romania is suffering
from adverse
economic trends, so performance in 9M13 has also been weak.
Nevertheless, French banks have large and profitable domestic
retail franchises
that should be able to absorb the more volatile performance in
emerging Europe,
especially considering their relative sizes. The balance-sheet
strengthening by
the large French banks in terms of funding, liquidity and
capital also gives
them the flexibility to absorb minor shocks as they expand
selectively.
For example, BNPP's fully loaded Basel III common equity ratio
of 10.8% at
end-3Q13 exceeded management's target and compares well with its
domestic and
international peers. The Polish acquisition will lower this
ratio by around
15bp, on top of a 50bp knock from buying Belgium's 25% stake in
its BNP Paribas
Fortis subsidiary in November, which is manageable.
