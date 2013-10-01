(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
French banks' efforts to change their business mix and use more stable sources of funding
mean that their US prime money market fund (MMF) exposure should stay well below pre-2011
levels, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, more positive investor sentiment towards Eurozone
banks has driven a rise in MMF flows to the region, particularly in France where
allocations are at a two-year high.
MMFs increased their French bank allocations to 9.1% of assets in August, from
lows of 1% at end-2011. But on a US dollar basis it is still only 55% of the
end-May 2011 level - before MMFs sharply reduced their exposure to Eurozone
banks amid intensifying concerns in the region.
The first reason why we believe MMF flows will remain lower is that French banks
have re-adjusted their business mix as this source of dollar funding became less
reliable. French banks intentionally reduced their dollar needs in trading
activities and trade/asset finance, and are continuing to dispose of legacy
assets - largely pre-crisis structured finance investments. They are also
cutting back specialised and leverage finance activities. Societe Generale and
BNP Paribas, in particular, reduced their needs for their corporate and
investment banking businesses by USD55bn and USD57bn, respectively, during H211.
Another reason why banks are not as keen to use MMF funding as they were in the
past is the regulatory drive to reduce the use of short-term wholesale funding
through the introduction the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and net stable
funding ratio (NSFR) under Basel III. French banks have strengthened their
funding and liquidity profiles in several ways since mid-2011 - including
deleveraging, raising customer deposits, issuing long-term debt, and increasing
liquidity buffers.
MMFs accounted for less than 2% of the major French banks' total funding at
end-2012, so the banks are not reliant on this funding source. Future amounts
placed by MMFs with French banks will depend on the price they are willing to
accept. MMFs have not proven to be a stable funding source, so the remuneration
banks are ready to offer is accordingly lower. We anticipate that the banks will
continue to place funds with the central bank to bolster liquidity cushions,
which also mitigates funding risks.