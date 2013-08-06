(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
This month's interest rate cut on French
tax-free regulated savings deposits is positive for domestic banking retail
margins, Fitch Ratings says. This should be good for earnings, particularly for
cooperative banks as they dominate deposit collection in France. But
profitability is likely to remain modest for these retail players as economic
growth is low.
We expect the lower regulated savings rates, of which the most well-known is the
Livret A, to reduce the overall cost of deposit funding for the banks as it
influences the rate set on all deposits. The rates have dropped to 1.25% from
1.75%, the second 50bp cut this year.
The lower cost of funding is likely to be of most benefit to cooperative banks,
because they have lower profitability per client to start with from their mass
market retail franchise compared to more affluent client networks at banks such
as BNP Paribas and Societe Generale. French cooperative banks also have a
greater focus on domestic housing loans, which generate lower revenue than
corporate, international and investment banking assets.
Operating profitability for cooperative banks is likely to remain modest,
despite the benefit of the savings rate cut to margins. The weak domestic
economy has a substantial influence on the banks. The greatest impact is on
revenue, which is affected by low policy interest rates and investment appetite.
Deleveraging by companies and banks is leading to low loan growth and adding to
revenue pressure. Commissions are likely to be subdued as the focus on deposit
gathering is attracting funds that would otherwise be invested in life insurance
and money market mutual fund products. Funding costs are also under pressure as
banks fund longer term in wholesale markets.
French cooperative banks are continuing to increase their liquidity buffers on
top of attracting more customer deposits and lengthening the maturity of market
funding. Their stock of liquid assets more than covers their short-term
wholesale funding. We see the banks' focus on balance-sheet strengthening as
supportive of their credit profiles, despite the negative impact on
profitability.
The improvement to their funding and liquidity profiles is often part of
deleveraging plans that also aim to downsize certain activities as the
cooperative banks focus on their core domestic retail businesses, including
bancassurance. We believe the focus on low-margin, low-risk, volume-driven
business in their core franchise underpins their ratings, now that major legacy
issues - such as structured finance investments, Groupe BPCE's troublesome
Natixis subsidiary and Credit Agricole's Greek and Italian operations - have
largely been resolved.
The three major French cooperative banks are Credit Agricole, Groupe BPCE and
CM11-CIC. For more information on the French cooperative banking sector, see our
report: French Cooperative Banks: Peer Review on www.fitchratings.com.
