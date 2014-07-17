(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says the three major French cooperative banking groups (Credit Agricole , Groupe BPCE and CM11-CIC) are now all focused on their core domestic retail businesses. This has been confirmed by recently published strategic plans.

These three cooperative banking groups have the largest domestic retail market shares, together representing roughly 60% of total domestic customer deposits. The two other large French banks, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, are big international players with significant corporate and investment banking and international retail banking businesses, but they remain smaller players in the domestic retail market.

The greatest impact from the slow economic growth is on the revenue line, which is affected by low policy interest rates and low investment appetite. Deleveraging by companies and banks is resulting in low loan growth, but also in higher savings. Domestic loan impairment charges remain low as banks continue to be very careful in their underwriting standards, private sector debt is relatively low and household savings are relatively high.

Pre-crisis structured finance investments (legacy assets) are no longer significant and have almost no impact on profit. Groupe BPCE has transformed its troublesome Natixis subsidiary into a low-risk entity. In addition, Credit Agricole should no longer suffer from large problems with its international subsidiaries following the sale of its Greek subsidiary and clean-up of its Italian consumer finance activities. However, the profit of its Italian retail banking subsidiary will continue to fluctuate with the economy.

The cooperative banks continue to improve their funding and liquidity profiles by attracting more customer deposits, lengthening the maturity of market funding and increasing their stock of liquid assets. These actions often began as part of deleveraging plans that also aimed at curtailing certain activities. Fitch views the focus on balance-sheet strengthening as positive for the ratings, despite its negative impact on profits.

All three banking groups have been increasing capital and leverage ratios, with CM11-CIC ahead of the pack. This has come partly from lower risk-weighted assets through increased use of the internal ratings-based approach. However, capitalisation has improved in substance as well by deleveraging and capital increases from retained earnings, structurally limited payouts and cooperative share issues. Fitch expects capital and leverage ratios to continue to improve.

The banking groups' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) all have a Stable Outlook and are driven by their Viability Ratings. Therefore, any downgrade of these groups' Support Ratings or revising down of their Support Rating Floors would have no impact on their Long-Term IDRs.

For more details on our expectations for French banks in the coming year, please see "French Cooperative Banks: Peer Review", available by clicking the link below or at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Cooperative Banks: Peer Review

here