(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) The victory of Emmanuel Macron over
Eurosceptic Marine Le
Pen in the presidential election, with around 66% of the vote,
removes the risk
of a near-term severe political shock to France and wider
Europe. The result
supports our assumption that France will remain a member of the
EU and eurozone,
in line with our expectations when we affirmed France's
'AA'/Stable sovereign
rating in March.
The next key political event is elections for the National
Assembly on 11 and 18
June. The outcome is uncertain: Macron's victory was the first
in modern French
history for an independent presidential candidate, and
legislative elections
have historically secured majority positions for mainstream
parties. It is
unclear how much support the president-elect's En Marche! (EM)
movement, which
he founded only last year, will win, given that at least half of
its
parliamentary candidates will have no prior political
affiliation.
A recent poll by OpinionWay-SLPV Analytics for Les Echos
suggests that EM could
secure the largest parliamentary position (249 to 286 seats),
just short of the
290 seats required for an absolute majority. As a single survey
that included
only mainland constituencies, the poll's predictive capacity is
limited. Still,
such an outcome would provide the president-elect with a strong
parliamentary
backing to enact his centrist programme, which features some tax
relief measures
financed through a reduction in public spending, an extension of
welfare
benefits, and labour market reforms. He also wants to deepen
integration of the
eurozone.
If EM falls short of an absolute majority, Macron could still be
able to
implement much of his policy agenda through securing a coalition
agreement with
another party, or governing as a minority with ad hoc support
for different
aspects of his programme. But this could make passing reforms
more difficult if
alliance-building leads to protracted negotiations or political
compromises. If
voting in the legislative election were to mirror the
first-round presidential
result, a fragmented parliament would emerge with gains for Le
Pen's National
Front and Jean-Luc Melenchon's far-left platform. A scenario of
"cohabitation"
could ensue if the Republican Party were to win a parliamentary
majority, making
it more difficult for Macron to enact his programme.
The presidential election also highlights the sense of
disillusion among many
French voters, with 48% of the first-round electorate supporting
anti-EU
candidates, and a relatively low turnout compared to previous
final-round
elections (estimated at 74.6%, while 11.5% of ballots were blank
or void). A
challenge for the incoming administration will be to address the
concerns that
have led to rising support for populist and Eurosceptic parties,
such as high
unemployment (around 10% in France versus 4% for 'AA' peers),
while enacting
potentially unpopular economic and fiscal reforms and
maintaining a commitment
to EU integration.
President-Elect Macron's stated commitment to reducing the
budget deficit to
below 3% of GDP (from 3.4% in 2016) suggests that he will strive
to meet the
European Commission deadline for closing the "excessive deficit"
from this year.
Fiscal metrics remain a key driver for France's rating, which
benefits from a
wealthy and diversified economy, a track record of
macro-financial stability,
and strong and effective civil and social institutions. Budget
deficits spurred
by high government spending have resulted in general government
debt reaching
96% of GDP in 2016, limiting France's ability to deal with
shocks. A track
record of a decline in the debt ratio from its peak and
structural reforms that
boost France's economic growth would be supportive of France's
ratings.
Our next scheduled review of France's sovereign rating is on 28
July, when Fitch
will update its economic and fiscal forecasts, taking into
account the policy
measures proposed by the incoming administration, its capacity
to enact these
measures, and our assessment of the economic outlook for France.
Contact:
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1081
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director, Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Western Europe Sovereign Credit Overview
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001