LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) French life insurers face a dilemma
this year in
setting annual pay-out rates for policyholders that maintain
adequate operating
margins without damaging their franchise, Fitch Ratings says.
The head of the
French central bank recently urged insurers to cut pay-outs more
substantially
than in the recent past, which came as a surprise as there is
usually no such
recommendation made. The drag on profitability from low interest
rates is the
key factor behind our negative outlook for the sector.
Pay-out rates on French life products have fallen steadily by
20bp-30bp each
year since interest rates declined from 2008. In France, life
insurers have
greater flexibility than in many other European countries to
reduce pay-outs
because payments to policyholders (2.8% in 2013 on average) are
well above the
average minimum guaranteed rate (less than 1%). They could lower
pay-outs more
significantly this year to reflect a sharper fall in yields
during 2014 (10-year
French government bonds declined to 1.19% by early November,
from 2.56% at
end-2013). This would be beneficial for insurers' profitability
and solvency,
which are under pressure as lower yields have gradually diluted
investment
performance.
Lower pay-outs would help insurers to build buffers that would
be useful in case
of rapid rises in interest rates. In this scenario, consumers
may redeem their
policies and switch to more attractive banking products. In the
worst case,
insurers might have to sell bonds at a loss to meet large
redemptions.
But a significantly lower pay-out rate that is unattractive for
policyholders
could damage consumer confidence in the franchise. Customers'
choice of home for
their investments depends on the attractiveness of expected and
guaranteed
returns, as well as tax benefits and rates offered by bank
savings accounts.
Lower new business volumes, which are now more volatile than
they have been
historically, would increase competition and add earnings
pressure.
French insurers will weigh up these factors when setting pay-out
rates this
year, especially as the regulator has expressed a preference for
a more
conservative approach. Steps to reduce returns to policy holders
have so far
been insufficient to counteract low interest rates, resulting in
margin pressure
on euro-denominated products.
The French life insurance market is EUR1.5trn in terms of
outstanding business,
the second largest in Europe after the UK. However, life
premiums have been
volatile over the past five years. There are multiple reasons
for this,
including competition with French banks, which strengthened
their deposit
funding, especially in 2012. Since mid-2013, very low short-term
interest rates
have made French consumers more willing to invest in long-term
life savings
products to capture higher yields, and this explains why they
have recently
divested from short-term and liquid banking products.
