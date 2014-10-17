(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Non-Life Insurance Dashboard 2014 here PARIS, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new dashboard that the sector outlook for French non-life insurance remains stable, due to the solid financial profile of insurers. However, the sector faces challenges in the form of weak volume growth, volatile financial returns, intensifying price competition and unfavourable government policies. Further details are available in 'French Non-Life Insurance Dashboard 2014'. The report is available on 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the link above. Contact: Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris, France Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 78 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.