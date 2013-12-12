(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the French
non-life
insurance sector's outlook remains stable for 2014, reflecting
the solid
financial profile of insurers on average. The rating outlook for
the French
non-life sector is negative, reflecting the material proportion
of company
ratings on which the Outlook is Negative.
Pricing conditions and claims experience have slightly
deteriorated in 2013, as
French non-life insurers suffered from a moderately benign
claims environment,
which was partly offset by positive pricing action.
Nevertheless, volume growth remained weak in 2013 and Fitch
believes the French
insurance industry is facing a number of challenges, which have
been amplified
by the financial crisis. The difficult economic environment has
led to the
emergence of low-cost offers that are more attractive to
policyholders looking
for cheaper, simpler insurance products.
Fitch considers the main risks to French non-life insurers'
ratings in the next
12-24 months to be a return of aggressive pricing policies,
which would have a
negative effect on the sector's profitability, and a prolonged
period of low
financial returns. Should these trends materialise, it could
exert negative
pressure on French non-life insurers' ratings and prompt a
revision of the
sector outlook to negative.
As part of its forthcoming series of insurance roadshows, Fitch
will be in Paris
on 22 January 2014. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in
Fitch's
insurance team will speak on French life and non-life insurance,
and there will
be presentations on the year ahead for Fitch's Insurance Group,
our rating
process and insurance rating methodology as well as on Global
Reinsurance hosted
by senior members of Fitch's insurance team.
The report "2014 Outlook: French Non-life Insurance " is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
