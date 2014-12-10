(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: French Non-Life
Insurance
here
PARIS, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the French
non-life insurance
sector's outlook remains stable for 2015, reflecting the solid
financial profile
of insurers on average. The rating outlook for the French
non-life sector is
also stable, reflecting the material proportion of company
ratings on Stable
Outlook.
Pricing conditions and claims experience have stabilised in
2014, as French
non-life insurers saw a number of medium-size claims, which were
partly offset
by positive pricing action.
Nevertheless, volume growth remained weak in 2014 and Fitch
believes the French
insurance industry is facing a number of challenges. A difficult
economic
environment domestically has led to the emergence of low-cost
offers that are
more attractive to policyholders looking for cheaper, simpler
insurance
products.
Fitch considers the main risks to French non-life insurers'
ratings in the next
12-24 months to be a return of aggressive pricing policies,
which would have a
negative effect on the sector's profitability, and a prolonged
period of low
financial returns. Should these trends materialise, it could
exert negative
pressure on French non-life insurers' ratings and prompt a
revision of the
sector and rating outlooks to negative.
As part of its forthcoming series of insurance events, Fitch
will be in Paris on
21 January 2015. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in
Fitch's insurance
team will speak on French life and non-life insurance, and there
will be a
number of presentations on other topics, including Fitch's
capital analysis,
Solvency II, global regulation and global reinsurance, hosted
by senior members
of Fitch's insurance team.
The report "2015 Outlook: French Non-life Insurance " is
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch France
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
