(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, February 27 (Fitch) The criteria proposed by the
Financial Stability
Board (FSB) and the International Organization of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO)
to identify major non-banks and non-insurers should not have a
relevant impact
on Brazilian asset managers, according to Fitch Ratings.
The criteria seek to identify global financial institutions
whose disorderly
failure could lead to turbulence in capital market operations
and economic
activities due to their size, complexity or connection with
other financial
agents. The criteria were released for public consultation on
Jan. 8 and will be
open for comments until April 7.
FSB's proposal is consistent with the "SIFI" framework covering
systemically
important banks and insurance companies that could cause
negative impacts in
case of failure.
In Brazil, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), as a
member of IOSCO
and its board, would be responsible for evaluation of the
institutions. The
proposed criteria identifies major finance companies, brokerage
houses, asset
managers and hedge funds using parameters such as volume of
assets under
management (AUM), leverage, complexity, possibility of
replacement and
activities performed globally. Due to the strong regulation of
the Brazilian
market, most information required to conduct the analyses is
already available
to the regulator.
For asset managers, the scope of the analysis is concentrated at
the investment
fund level. The proposal discusses alternatives under which the
review focuses
on the family of funds, the asset manager itself, or a
combination of both. The
proposal identifies funds with AUM above $100 billion or with a
gross exposure
above $400 billion. No funds of that size operate in Brazil.
Some asset managers could reach this level if all assets under
management in
Brazil are combined. In December 2013, according to the
Brazilian Association of
Entities of the Financial and Capital Markets, BB DTVM,
Itau-Unibanco and
Bradesco would exceed this threshold. Caixa Economica Federal
could be included
if funds from the Unemployment Guarantee Fund (FGTS) are taken
into account.
The proposal would allow local funds to use leverage, if
properly registered at
CVM. However, they usually do not report very high leverage
ratios, nor do they
reach the gross exposure suggested by the criteria. Should a
review of the
leverage of Brazilian funds become necessary, the regulator
would be able to
perform an in-depth analysis as all funds report their positions
on a monthly
basis.
Due to derivative market regulations in Brazil, participants
almost exclusively
use clearing houses (such as CBLC and Cetip) to liquidate their
positions. CBLC
works with pre-set concentration limits per investor, or group
of investors, for
assets traded at the exchanges. These characteristics of the
Brazilian market
allow a high degree of transparency and control over the size of
any financial
agent in any specific market or its gross exposure.
The level of complexity of investment strategies in Brazil has
been increasing
with the growth of multimarket fund classes (29.4% of industry
AUM in December
2013). The major classes are macro, long & short, and multi
strategy.
Additionally, managers have pursued operations abroad, such as
in the United
States and Europe, which contributes to increased system
interconnectivity.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
All opinions
