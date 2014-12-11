(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Making EU banking regulation fully compliant with Basel standards will be tough, but important for enhancing consistency and comparability, and restoring investors' confidence in risk-weighted assets (RWA), Fitch Ratings says. This is because addressing all the major non-compliance issues raised by the Basel Committee's ongoing Regulatory Consistency Assessment Programme (RCAP) on 5 December would require changes to the EU's Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). The Basel Committee has focused since 2012 on reducing excessive variability in banks' RWA calculations and enhancing disclosure. The consistency of risk weights is critical for calibrating and analysing bank capital globally, as the RWA, alongside leverage, form the foundation for capital requirements, and also forthcoming total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements for global systemically important banks, which are proposed at 16%-20% of RWA and 6% of leverage assets. European bank capitalisation has strengthened notably since the financial crisis, including ahead of the 2014 ECB comprehensive assessment, despite the Basel Committee's "materially non-compliant" grading for the EU. But there is more to do to ensure banks' reported RWAs are consistent and credible. The RCAP highlights the complexities in comparing bank capital across borders. Differences in accounting rules and market practices also add to challenges for global comparability. An EU move to improve Basel compliance would aid comparability and analysis of bank capital, and reduce investor scepticism. Other jurisdictions have less work to do. The US assessment, released on the same day, found that implementation of the securitisation framework did not meet Basel standards, although the US was "largely compliant". Previously, Brazil, China, Singapore, Switzerland, Australia and Canada were graded overall "compliant", but most jurisdictions will have some less material elements of non-compliance. The European Commission highlighted the political nature of the EU legislative process for implementing Basel standards and concerns about economic growth in a press release responding to the RCAP. The Commission also says that the EU's divergences from Basel are partly influenced by its highly ambitious approach of applying a single rule book to all its 8,000 banks, even though the global standards agreed in Basel are designed to apply only to large, internationally active banks. We agree that the diverse size, complexity and legal form of EU banks require some adaptations to be able to apply Basel's guidelines appropriately. But this should not prevent EU regulators from applying fully compliant Basel rules to the internationally active banks, including the 20 that participated in the RCAP. These are the ones that are most active in global capital markets and therefore are most likely to be compared with peers in other countries. Even within the eurozone there are a large number of national options that hinder comparability (notably the treatment of insurance subsidiaries and the transitional phase-in deductions from common equity Tier 1). Daniele Nouy, Chair of the Supervisory Board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), which took over regulation of the eurozone's largest banks last month, has indicated she would like greater consistency in how banking regulation is applied across the eurozone. The RCAP noted two main areas of non-compliance for the EU. First, the internal ratings-based approach to credit risk under the CRR allows more leeway than the Basel standard. Banks can "cherry-pick" and use the standardised approach for some portfolios instead of their own models, allowing them, for example, to apply a zero standardised risk weight to their EU sovereign exposures while benefiting from the lower modelled risk weights for their mortgage portfolio. The CRR also specifies reduced risk weights for SME lending, a politically sensitive asset class. Second, the counterparty credit risk framework in the EU exempts a wide variety of counterparties, including member states, public-sector entities and pension funds from the CVA charge. The broader treatment of sovereign exposure in capital adequacy calculations is an area we understand will be reviewed by the SSM Board. 