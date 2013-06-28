(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 27 (Fitch) The completion of the
Korea government's
new plan to sell Woori Financial Group (WFH) in three parts is
likely to be
challenging, Fitch Ratings says. We believe that sales of the
two regional banks
and the brokerage subsidiary are likely to be more readily
achievable. But the
privatisation of Woori Bank, the largest part, may be difficult.
The size of Woori Bank, and the government's intention not to
sell it to a
foreign buyer, means a complete sell-down of the state's stake
will remain very
challenging. Domestic purchasers of sufficient scale may lack
the financial
flexibility to make such an acquisition, especially with the
tougher Basel III
capital standards being phased in from December 2013. We believe
there is also a
high chance for labour issues to arise, as a domestic merger
would result in
substantial branch overlap - particularly in the cities. Other
potential
obstacles are capital market conditions and any change in the
political agenda
after the election set provisionally for June 2014.
We are also less optimistic about the sale because the
government has been
attempting to sell its whole controlling stake in the group for
the past decade.
However, we believe Korea's intention to sell is much stronger
now, as there is
pressure to raise funds for the welfare initiatives that
President Park Geun-hye
laid out in the presidential election campaign. The government
is also looking
to sell a non-controlling stake in Industrial Bank of Korea for
the same
reasons. We expect the government to remain price sensitive,
although less so
than before.
The plan to sell the non-core units first is sensible, but could
under some
conditions place some financial stress on the holding company.
In a declining
stock market, more of WFH's minority shareholders are likely to
cash in their
rights through the put-back options they will receive upon each
split and sale
of non-core subsidiaries.
We believe the government's exit from WFH would benefit
governance and
operations. Many of the bank's key managers are replaced
whenever there are
major political changes, leading to a lack of consistency in
long-term strategy.
Political influence also means that the group has often acted as
if it were a
policy bank. We expect sold entities to become more commercially
driven.
The new plan, designed to expedite the state's exit from WFH, is
for the two
regional banks to be spun off as separate bank holding companies
before they are
divested. The securities firm will remain in WFH until it is
sold. The bidding
process for the three main non-core subsidiaries will start in
July 2013. The
last stage involves the holding company being merged back into
Woori Bank before
its sale.
The government has a 56.97% stake in WFH through Korea Deposit
Insurance
Corporation. WFH was established in 2001 by the government to
consolidate
several banks that failed during the 1997 Asian Crisis.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
