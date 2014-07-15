(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI)
fell to neutral
(zero) from +2 for 2Q14 indicating an average level of credit
improvement, but
with weakening trends in the banking, transportation, credit
card and corporate
defaults segments.
A strengthening of the positive trend in mortgage delinquencies
and corporate
earnings prevented the index from turning negative.
"The banking system score turned negative year-over-year after
being neutral or
positive since 2009. This drop is driven by a slowdown in the
pace of
improvement in credit quality with significant declines in
mortgage origination
revenues and slow loan growth hindering improvements," said
Jeremy Carter, Fitch
Ratings Managing Director.
Banking System Held Back by Mortgage Volumes Slowdown, Weak
Trading
The FFI banking system component score fell to -5 from zero,
both
quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The pace of improvement
in US banks'
credit quality continued to slow due to lower equity and fixed
income trading
volumes, and slower mortgage activity.
A slower rate of recovery in the housing market since 3Q13 and a
collapse in
refinancing volumes have hurt mortgage results. Prospects for a
quick mortgage
revenue recovery are poor, particularly if interest rates rise
again moving into
2015.
Rating Outlooks Near Parity Driven by Strengthening Non-bank
Financial
Institutions
The FFI ratings outlook and change component score remained zero
quarter-over-quarter. The number of negative outlooks and
watches has fallen to
almost equal the number of positive outlooks and watches for the
first time
since 2007.
Non-bank financial services, including REITs, commercial finance
companies and
asset managers, account for the shift to parity with 23 positive
outlooks
compared with four negative outlooks.
Modest Demand Growth Across Transport Modes
The FFI transportation component score fell to zero from +5 as a
result of
marginally lower but still significant growth this quarter.
Transportation
volumes across air freight, seaports, toll roads, and passenger
air travel are
up 2.7 percent for 2Q14.
Rail and trucking volumes are showing no signs of significant
pressure despite a
contraction in US GDP, which is in line with our GDP forecast of
a bounce-back
in 2Q14 with growth of 1.1 percent quarter-over-quarter.
Fitch Fundamentals Index
The Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI) tracks changes in credit
fundamentals across
key sectors of the U.S. economy. Analyzing the relative strength
or weakness of
the index or its sub components can provide insight into how
conducive
conditions in the U.S. are towards economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. The FFI's components include mortgage and credit card
performance,
corporate defaults, high-yield recoveries, ratings outlooks,
EBITDA and CapEx
forecasts, banks, the CDS outlook, and transportation trend.
Released quarterly,
the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced data.
