Fitch Ratings says Sri Lanka's strong economic
growth is attracting foreign capital but foreign direct investment inflows
remain modest compared with rated peers, leading to rising external
indebtedness. This could be a source of vulnerability as the central banks of
major advanced economies tighten global funding conditions.
In a report published today, Fitch says mobilising more domestic savings could
help fund growth without increasing reliance on foreign capital. A smaller
fiscal deficit would directly boost domestic savings, while lower and less
volatile inflation could lead to higher private sector savings.
