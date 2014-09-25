(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Funds Dashboard September 2014 here PARIS/LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that in 2014 global fixed income managers have had to demonstrate superior selection skills in higher-yielding credits to offset underweight duration bias and outperform the market. Asset managers expect credit spreads to be range-bound or to continue to tighten. They are on the lookout for catalysts that can dent risk appetite, increase volatility and provide entry points, while remaining cautious on valuation and interest rates, in the context of US rate hike and potential eurozone deflation. The 2014 rally in interest rates has been the biggest surprise for global fixed income managers, particularly for those with underweight duration positioning, whose funds' performance has suffered as a result. Funds that managed to offset negative duration impact by positive credit selection and allocation, particularly in high beta sectors, were out-performers. "M&A activity, weaker bond structures, higher disparity of returns and recent defaults such as Esperito Santo, Phones 4U, coupled with persistent fears of high-yield market selloff reminded investors that there is little room for complacency in credit," says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in the Fund and Asset Manager Rating team. The need for incremental yield continues to drive asset managers down the credit curve. In investment-grade, barbell strategy (overweighting higher-yielding 'BBB'/cross over and 'AAA / AA' sovereigns) was favoured. In HY, overweighting lower credit quality names (eg 'B' vs. BB) was a popular trade. Overweight subordinated versus senior bank debt was also a widespread, more successful trade. HY redemptions in the summer were the highest since June 2013, despite fundamentals remaining solid. Outflows were driven by fears of a market drop triggered by a rise in US interest rates or geopolitical risks and were exacerbated by poor liquidity. The report, "Fixed Income Funds Dashboard September 2014", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 203 530 1147 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Risk of Eurozone Deflatihere Fund Quality Rating Criteria here US Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.