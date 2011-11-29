* European equity funds assets down 46 pct from 2007
* Drop reflects 27.6 pct negative return, 115 bln eur
redemptions
* Only 36 pct of European equity funds saw net flows in 2011
LONDON, Nov 29 With the debt crisis
raging, nearly two thirds of European equity funds suffered a
net loss in assets in 2011 as investors withdrew money, adding
to a trend that has seen the sector nearly halve since 2007, a
report said on Tuesday.
Net new money in European equity funds has been negative for
five years, losing 115.5 billion euros to investor redemptions
since the end of 2007, ratings agency Fitch said in a sector
update.
Taking into account a 28 percent investment loss since 2007,
the value of assets under management in European equity funds
has dropped 46 percent from their levels at the start of the
financial crisis, Fitch said.
Over the past year, only 36 percent of European equity funds
managed to attract positive net flows.
"European equity has suffered an exodus of investor money,
fuelled by concerns over the current European sovereign debt
crisis," the report said.
The flight from European equity funds, amounting to 20
percent of assets since 2007, contrasts with much slighter 5
percent losses from US equity funds. Emerging markets equities
were flat while global equity funds enjoyed 115 billion euros of
inflows.
The survey highlighted a highly concentrated industry, with
close to 800 asset managers active in European equity funds
within which just 13 companies manage a third of the assets.
Independent fund managers, not operating as subsidiaries of
banking groups, fared better in terms of attracting new
investors, the report found.
Schroders saw the strongest sales of nearly 2
billion euros, followed by BlackRock and Credit Suisse
.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott, editing by Sinead Cruise and
David Cowell)