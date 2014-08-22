(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Hong Kong/Singapore,
22 August 2014:
Fitch Ratings says today that although Chinese homebuilder
Future Land
Development Holdings Limited (Future Land; B+/Stable)
consolidated financial
performance in 1H14 was strong, it was driven mainly by the
robust performance
at its 58.86%-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Future Land (JFL).
The results do not reduce the structural subordination in Future
Land's cash
flows, which stems from the dependence on JFL and the presence
of significant
minority interests in JFL that restrict Future Land's access to
the subsidiary's
cash flows. The 1H14 results also showed that JFL continued to
have a credit
profile that is stronger and business scale that is larger than
the
deconsolidated Future Land excluding JFL.
The consolidated Future Land's 27.6% rise in sales in 1H14 from
a year earlier
and conservative financial management resulted in healthy
leverage, with net
debt/adjusted inventory of 32%. The consolidated entity also had
high asset
turnover, with the ratio of contracted sales in the last 12
months to total debt
at mid-2014 at 1.6x. The numbers show that the company is one of
the top
performers in the sector by the different measures in 1H14.
Fitch estimates that JFL's contracted sales rose 26.5% to
CNY8.0bn in 1H14 from
a year earlier and its net debt/adjusted inventory was 27% at
mid-2014. For the
deconsolidated Future Land that excludes JFL, its contracted
sales rose 33.3% to
CNY1.7bn and its net debt/adjusted inventory was 41%. The
deconsolidated Future
Land's sales were driven by the disposal of inventory, which is
reflected in the
lower asset turnover of 0.6x. Hence, the credit profile of JFL
remains much
stronger than the deconsolidated Future Land excluding JFL. This
and the
continued restriction of Future Land's access to JFL's cash mean
that structural
subordination continues to be the main constraint on Future
Land's ratings.
Given that JFL and the deconsolidated Future Land are growing at
different
speeds, Fitch believes that the company may further adjust its
corporate
structure or business strategy to strengthen operational
efficiency.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Future
Land, please refer to the credit update " Future Land
Development Holdings
Limited ", dated 2 April 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
