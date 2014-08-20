(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
ratings on Future
Land Development Holdings Limited (Future Land; B+/Stable) and
its US dollar and
offshore yuan denominated bonds due 2018 and 2016 respectively
will not be
impacted even if the proposed amendments in a consent
solicitation announced on
20 August 2014 are adopted.
The purpose of the consent solicitation is to make the indenture
of the 2018 US
dollar bonds and 2016 offshore yuan bonds conform to the terms
of the US dollar
bonds due 2019. Major proposed amendments of the indenture
include: lowering the
minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio that the company must
maintain to 2.75x from
3.0x; additional exceptions, known as carve-outs, to payment
restrictions,
including allowing the company to invest in shares of a
restricted subsidiary
held by a minority shareholder; and raising the caps on
permitted indebtedness
to 30% of total assets for the purchase price of assets, trust
financings,
investment properties, secured bank deposits, and guarantees on
third parties.
The proposed amendments will loosen the existing indentures on
the bonds due
2016 and 2018, but the changes facilitate Future Land's business
operation and
are not material, especially since the bonds due 2019 already
feature the looser
indentures. If the proposed indenture changes are adopted, Fitch
expects Future
Land to have greater investment and financial flexibility to
rearrange its
business strategy or corporate structure.
For a more detailed discussion on Future Land's rating, see
"Fitch Affirms
China's Future Land at 'B+'; Stable Outlook" dated 27 January
2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
