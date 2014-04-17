(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the debt servicing capacities of the Metropolitan Municipalities of
Istanbul (BBB-/Stable) and Izmir (BBB-/Stable) have been affected by a weaker
Turkish lira (TRL) but the impact is not significant enough to result in a
rating change.
Fitch assessed the municipalities under different scenarios featuring the
depreciation of the TRL, given their large proportion of unhedged foreign
currency borrowing, and, in the case of Izmir, also the recent interest rate
increase, in view of the share of its variable interest rate debt.
Fitch considers that based on 2012 financial data the financial ratios of
Istanbul and Izmir under different scenarios show that they remain consistent
with the medians for the 'BBB' rating category after the TRL depreciation in
2013.
TRL depreciated about 20% against USD and 26% against EUR in 2013, as a result
of the sharp reversal of the capital flows into emerging market economies and
increased political uncertainty. Turkey was especially vulnerable with its
significant external imbalances (current account deficit accounted for almost 8%
of GDP in 2013).
The special report, entitled 'FX Volatility at Current Levels Manageable for
Turkish Subnationals ', is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Turkish Subnationals: FX Volatility Manageable at
Current Levels
