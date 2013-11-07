(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 7
Latin American corporates have proven resilient to
currency fluctuations during 2013. The cash flow impact of any dramatic FX
movement in the next 12 months would be limited in the region, according to a
new Fitch Ratings report, as U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued by
Latin America corporates that come due during the next two and a half years
represent only about 7% of outstanding international bond issuances.
"Fitch believes that in spite of the ability to generate dramatic headlines, FX
volatility is manageable for most corporates in Latin America," said Joe
Bormann, a Managing Director in Fitch's Latin America corporate group. "The
conditions that led to a series of FX hedge-related losses during 2008 are not
applicable to the current environment. During that period, many hedges were put
in place to protect against the appreciation of regional currencies, which was
making exporters throughout the region less competitive."
Brazilian corporates have among the lowest incidence of derivatives in the
region. Sixty-one percent of Brazilian corporates have hedging instruments, with
52% hedging cash flow, 35% hedging balance sheets, and 25% hedging both.
Speculative-grade issuers were more likely to use hedging instruments.
By contrast, 71% of Mexican issuers, 83% of Chilean issuers, and 90% of
Colombian issuers reported having some kind of hedge. Hedging was largely
undertaken by investment-grade names, particularly in Chile and Colombia, and
particularly by commodity producers. This is likely a function both of these
countries' high proportions of investment-grade issuers - among respondents, 70
percent in Colombia and 75 percent in Chile - and hedging strategies that target
operating costs.
Nearly 60% of Brazilian companies that hedge have mark-to-market payment
commitments on those contracts, a higher proportion than almost all regional
peers. Among Mexican, Chilean and Colombian corporates, less than a third
reported mark-to-market payment requirements. The difference is due to more
derivative contracts in Brazil being exchange traded and requiring
mark-to-market collateral payments.