(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch attended the 2014 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas the week of Sept 29th and left feeling more convinced that the long-term story in Macau remains solid while the U.S. regional markets are secularly challenged. We continue to think that gaming supplier consolidation has merits but have concerns about the sub-sector's increased leverage and take a cautious view on the projected synergies, especially among the lottery-slot mergers. We were generally impressed with SLS, The Cromwell, The Linq and the new Monte Carlo and New York-New York facades, all of which emphasize the Las Vegas Strip's movement toward non-gaming revenues. In '2014 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways' Fitch discusses key takeaways from Fitch's meetings with gaming operators, suppliers and other constituents; various conference panels, and property tours. Contact: Alex Bumazhny, CFA +1 212 908-9179 alex.bumazhny@fitchratings.com Michael Paladino, CFA +1 212 908-9113 michael.paladino@fitchratings.com Colin Mansfield, CFA +1 212 908-0899 colin.mansfield@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Global Gaming Expo Takeaways (Takeaways on Hot Gaming Topics and Fitchâ€™s Las Vegas Strip Property Tours) here