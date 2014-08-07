(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) The fiscal and economic cost of
Israel's latest
incursion into the Gaza Strip may cause the government to
narrowly miss its
budget deficit target this year, Fitch Ratings says. But
better-than-expected
performance in 1H14 will help offset the impact. Beyond the
one-off costs of
this operation, the renewed conflict with Hamas may add to
pressure to increase
defence spending, limiting fiscal flexibility.
It will take time to quantify the direct budgetary cost of the
incursion. Very
preliminary estimates from the Ministry of Finance suggest it
could increase
expenditure by 0.3%-0.6% of GDP, potentially spread across this
and next year's
budgets. The impact on revenues is harder to predict and will
partly depend on
any wider economic fallout. An initial estimate from the
Ministry of Finance
puts direct and indirect economic impact at up to 0.1% of GDP.
Israel outperformed fiscal targets in the first six months of
the year, with
excess revenues and lower expenses bringing the central
government's 12-month
rolling deficit to about 2.5% of GDP. This was well below the
full-year target
of 3%, although the revenue impact of the July-August Gaza
conflict is starting
to be felt in lower consumption and some tax collection
postponements. Whether
the target is missed depends on the conflict's economic impact
and possible
offsetting measures or under-execution in other areas. Finance
Minister Yair
Lapid told a press conference on Thursday that the 2014 budget
could probably
absorb the costs of the incursion, and that taxes would not be
raised.
The fiscal consequences of previous comparable episodes,
including the 34-day
war with Hizbollah in Lebanon in July 2006, have been contained.
Israel achieved
better-than-planned budget outcomes in 2006, albeit with growth
rates more
supportive of consolidation.
Previous GDP declines resulting from comparable conflicts have
been temporary
(GDP rebounded in 4Q06 after falling in 3Q, for example, and the
pattern was
similar following Gaza incursions in 2009 and 2012).
Nevertheless, the latest
incursion presents a potential risk to growth via various
channels, for example
lower business and consumer confidence, or lower tourism
revenues after some
airlines temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv.
The 2014 incursion may affect budget planning for 2015 by
increasing pressure to
reverse recent falls in defence spending. This would further
constrain fiscal
flexibility. Primary civilian spending was 33% of GDP in 2012,
the second-lowest
in the OECD.
A 2015 budget is due to be presented to Parliament in early
November. Our next
scheduled ratings review is on 21 November. Whether Israel can
continue to
reduce its debt/GDP ratio toward the peer median remains one of
the key
considerations in our assessment, as we said when we affirmed
Israel at
'A'/Positive in May.
Israel completed troop withdrawals from the Gaza Strip on
Tuesday as a three-day
ceasefire began, after a military operation that started on 8
July. Israel said
that it had met its aim of destroying tunnels used by Hamas
militants.
