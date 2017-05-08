(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) A surge in mergers and acquisitions
among banks in
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is unlikely due to
structural
impediments, despite market conditions that appear conducive and
numerous
rumours about potential deals, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe tie-ups will be limited to those that create leading
domestic market
players or allow shareholders to realise value immediately upon
the inception of
the merger.
Banks across the region are facing pressure on profitability and
tighter
liquidity, especially in countries where public sector deposits
have been
withdrawn from banks to shore up government finances weakened by
lower oil
prices. The UAE (which has about 50 banks), Bahrain and, to some
extent, Oman
would benefit from consolidation as many banks in these
countries lack
sufficient scale.
But while these conditions might increase motivation for M&A and
some banks are
discussing potential deals, we believe shareholder appetite will
be limited,
given the banks' sustained solid profitability and the
prevalence of large
private local shareholders in some GCC countries.
Some countries have only a small number of local banks, which
limits
competition. This means that profitability, although down, has
remained solid
despite the macroeconomic pressures and is therefore less likely
to be a driver
for M&A. Saudi Arabia has only 12 local banks; Qatar and Kuwait
each have only
11.
The ownership structure of GCC banks is also a stumbling block
to M&A approvals
- well established local private shareholders often control
sizeable stakes and
foreign banks only hold minority stakes. Cost savings are often
put forward to
support deals but these are rarely sufficient to convince
shareholders, as
cost-cutting in the GCC is difficult, and shareholders tend to
have shorter-term
objectives such as cash realisation.
M&A deals are much more likely to complete if they create
domestic market
leaders. Becoming a bigger bank strengthens ties to the
government through
business flow, and shareholders are also often attracted by
stronger resilience
of the new entity to credit or liquidity risk. Saudi British
Bank and Alawwal
Bank are discussing a potential merger that would create the
third-largest bank
in Saudi Arabia. Masraf Al Rayan, International Bank of Qatar
and Barwa Bank are
in the due diligence phase of a planned three-way merger that
would create the
largest Islamic bank in Qatar. National Bank of Abu Dhabi and
First Gulf Bank in
the UAE recently merged to create the largest bank in the UAE.
M&A deals are also much more likely if they allow shareholders
to realise value
on the day of the merger. The Saudi deal would potentially allow
RBS to divest
from its stake in Alawwal if Saudi British Bank were to buy out
RBS, or at least
make it easier for RBS to do so, with a smaller stake in a
larger entity. RBS's
stake in Alawwal is reported to have been for sale for a number
of years. The
Qatari deal would probably result in short-term gains for some
large individual
shareholders. In many cases common shareholdings between banks
also makes a
merger more likely, such as in the Saudi deal.
When assessing the ratings impact of bank M&A, we consider the
systemic
importance of the merged entity and the impact this may have on
sovereign
support for that entity. For the Viability Rating we consider
the new combined
franchise and business model, risk appetite, management and
strategy and the new
combined capital position.
