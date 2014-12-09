(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, December 08 (Fitch) Geopolitical
risks have become
much more significant for Asia-Pacific credit investors while
sentiment
concerning the region's macroeconomic stability remains
generally positive,
according to Fitch Ratings' 2014 APAC Senior Fixed-Income
Investor Survey.
Geopolitical risk was seen as a 'high' risk to credit markets by
79% of
respondents in November 2014, a big jump from only 15% in
Fitch's inaugural APAC
survey in August 2013. This is broadly in line with a similar
result from
Fitch's latest quarterly European survey where 85% of
respondents highlighted
geopolitics as a 'high' risk. The investor focus has clearly
switched to
so-called "tail risks" during a period of reduced volatility in
most financial
asset markets.
The results may speak to broader investor concern over
high-profile global
sources of risk such as the protracted crises in Ukraine, Iraq
and Syria, rather
than regional Asian issues. In Asia, inter-state tensions in the
South China
Sea, disputes between China and Japan, and between North and
South Korea have
remained in the background in 2014. However, domestic political
risks have also
been highlighted in Thailand following the military takeover of
the government
in May, and by the outbreak of protests in Hong Kong.
Fitch has highlighted risks associated with North Korea as a
credit and rating
weakness for the South Korean sovereign, though the agency
believes that the
risk of a military conflict is remote.
In Thailand, the coup itself was not an immediate ratings
trigger, and Fitch
believes that the economy is reasonably well-positioned to
rebound quickly from
short, negative shocks. But the deep social divisions in the
country are a
concern over the long term. Without a sustained, stable
government, there are
risks that Thailand will risk slipping behind its peers in terms
of growth and
development.
Similarly, Fitch has not seen the protests in Hong Kong as a
ratings trigger.
However, the agency highlights the possibility that failure to
resolve the
tensions in Hong Kong impair the government's ability to define
and implement
policies to address long-term challenges.
Fitch's investor survey also indicated a generally positive
level of confidence
in the stability and positioning of the region's economies
despite the high
level of concern over geopolitical risks. Only 36% of
respondents are concerned
that the Fed ending quantitative easing will have a negative
impact on the
stability of emerging Asian markets, with 45% saying that the
region's
fundamentals will allow it to manage the monetary transition.
Furthermore, only
a minority of 23% viewed a China "hard landing" as a high risk
to credit
markets. Failure to implement structural reforms in Asian
countries was also
viewed as a low risk by 64% of respondents, suggesting a general
confidence in
economic policy programmes.
Fitch's core macroeconomic view for China has long been for a
gradual
adjustment, with GDP growth forecast to slow to 6.5% by 2016.
However, we have
also highlighted that China's current investment-driven growth
model is
unsustainable and that the country has a debt problem. As the
country
rebalances, the risks of more macroeconomic volatility should be
expected - and
a smooth outcome is not assured.
More generally in the APAC region, the macroeconomic positions
of the major
economies have strengthened over the past several years, and
Fitch believes most
are either relatively well positioned for a US interest rate
rise or shock, or
at least better positioned than in 2013. Many emerging Asian
economies have seen
their external funding needs decline since 2012, thus mitigating
their
vulnerability to the expected inflection in US monetary policy.
The full report of the 2014 APAC Senior Fixed-Income Investor
survey will be
published on 15 December.
