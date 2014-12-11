(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) The 2015 outlooks for banking
systems in the
Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are dominated by
geopolitics and oil,
Fitch Ratings says. Sanctions and the lower oil price will
affect the Russian
economy and its banks, while Ukrainian lenders are experiencing
considerable
stress as a result of the country's crisis. The performance of
banks in other
CIS countries should be more stable, but they will also face
challenges stemming
from weaker Russian demand and lower oil revenues.
Fitch expects the Russian economy to contract by 1.5% in 2015,
and there is
significant downside risk to this forecast in the case of
tightened sanctions,
accelerated capital flight or a further fall in oil prices. The
weak economy,
already large depreciation of the ruble, closed wholesale
funding markets,
rising inflation and high interest rates will put significant
pressure on banks'
credit profiles and ratings next year, and the sector outlook is
negative.
In Fitch's view, increased impaired loans, more moderate
profitability and
continued corporate loan growth will add pressure to Russian
banks' capital
ratios, some of which are already tight due to a combination of
legacy NPLs,
recent expansion and ruble depreciation. However, Fitch expects
Central Bank
swap and repo facilities to support FX liquidity and enable
banks to meet
sizeable external debt maturities in 2015.
Ukraine's banking system is experiencing considerable stress as
a result of the
country's crisis. Fitch expects operating conditions to remain
very difficult in
2015 and beyond, reflected in the negative sector outlook.
Banks' credit
profiles have deteriorated sharply as a result of increased loan
impairment and
sharp hryvnia depreciation, which have impacted both capital
ratios and funding
stability.
Economic growth should remain solid in Kazakhstan in 2015,
supporting the stable
outlook on the banking sector, notwithstanding drags from
Russia, the lower oil
price and tenge devaluation. However, bank performance will
remain subdued due
to limited new business and further provisioning on legacy NPLs.
Loan book
clean-ups are unlikely due to the limited size of the Problem
Loans Fund, and
banks will probably move loans to captive SPVs to meet the
end-2015 NPL target.
The outlooks for banks in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan are
stable, given
already low ratings. However, challenges will increase as a
result of lower oil
prices (Azerbaijan) and the weak Russian economy (Belarus,
Uzbekistan). The
sector outlook is moderately positive in Georgia as the economy
continues to
grow strongly, benefiting lenders whose financial metrics remain
robust.
For more details on our expectations for CIS and Georgian banks,
see "2015
Outlook: CIS and Georgian Banks", available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
