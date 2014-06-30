(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) The signing of an EU Association
Agreement will be a
positive long-term development for Georgia's sovereign credit
profile, Fitch
Ratings says. But it does not have an immediate impact on our
ratings
assessment, which remains focused on the nearer-term prospects
for external
finances and economic growth.
In time, the Association Agreement, which includes a Deep and
Comprehensive Free
Trade Area (DCFTA) agreement covering trade in goods including
energy and
services, will open up EU markets for Georgia's exporters,
potentially boosting
growth. In 2012, an EU-commissioned study said that, if
implemented and
sustained, the DCFTA could increase exports to the EU by 12%,
and imports by
7.5%. In the long run, it could boost national income by
EUR292m.
We already factor strong growth potential into our assessment of
Georgia's
creditworthiness. The country's GDP growth rate slowed sharply
in 2013 due to
under-execution of large public investment programmes, but
renewed investment
growth should help growth to average 5% in 2014 and 5.5% in
2015. Better
relations with Russia boosted exports in 2H13, which combined
with the slowdown
in import-intensive investment helped Georgia's current account
deficit (CAD) to
narrow sharply. But we think structural weaknesses of the export
base and the
need to import essential goods will keep the CAD well above the
'BB' category
median, although it should shrink gradually from 2014. The
government forecasts
the CAD to remain above 7% of GDP until 2017.
While the lifting of Russian embargoes on some products such as
wine boosted
exports last year, the long-term benefits may be limited as
Russia receives a
small share of Georgia's goods exports, and accounted for just
3% of net FDI in
2009-2013. This should, however, limit the impact of a Russian
economic slowdown
on Georgia's growth prospects. It is not yet clear what action
if any Russia
will take in response to the Association Agreement, but
relations have improved
under the Georgian governments of Bidzina Ivanishvili and Irakli
Garibashvili.
The chief driver of FDI in the near term is likely to be the
recent launch of
the Georgia Co-Investment Fund, in which billionaire and former
Prime Minister
Ivanishvili is the main shareholder. This could see FDI grow
substantially.
Further improvements in the CAD and in FDI inflows should boost
foreign-exchange
reserves, reducing external vulnerability and supporting
exchange rate
stability.
The Association Agreement is also positive in providing a policy
anchor for
structural reform. Georgia has already adopted a new competition
law and the
authorities are planning labour market reform to meet EU
requirements. The
experience of other countries that have signed Association
Agreements suggests
that they do promote structural reform, although this can be
uneven - it may be
more focused on institutional than economic reforms, for
example.
We affirmed Georgia's sovereign rating 'BB-' with Stable Outlook
on 9 May. Our
next scheduled review is on 17 October.
