Aug 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Georgia's H113 GDP figures support our view that economic expansion will slow sharply this year, Fitch Ratings says. This is thanks largely to a fall in both public and private-sector investment following the change in government last year. However, results year-to-date suggest that the slowdown will not put near-term pressure on Georgia's public or external finances.

The National Statistics Office's preliminary GDP estimate last month showed 1.8% growth in H113 from a year earlier. This is in line with our forecasts that growth will halve to 3% in 2013 from 6.1% last year, thanks partly to policy uncertainty on issues such as the Labour Code and its effects on investment.

Tensions between Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili and President Mikheil Saakashvili have persisted since Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition unexpectedly won power from Saakashvili's United National Movement in October 2012's parliamentary elections.

However, the near-term implications for Georgia's credit profile are limited. The slowdown has shrunk tax revenues yoy in H113, undershooting government projections. But capital spending has fallen by half, as the government reviews investment projects. As a result, the government is running a higher cash surplus than in the same period of 2012, and the slowdown is unlikely to create a large fiscal deficit (which we forecast at 3.3% of GDP in 2013).

Similarly, the deceleration and pause in investment has seen imports fall 6.6% in H113, while export earnings are up 8.6% and will benefit from the resumption of exports to Russia from June. Georgia's current account deficit, which averaged 11.4% of GDP in 2009-2012 and has been a key weakness in its sovereign credit profile, halved yoy in Q113. FDI fell during 2012, and is playing less of a role in financing the deficit, although Q113 inflows were the strongest since Q112.

The National Bank of Georgia has continued to accumulate foreign-currency reserves, which stood at USD2.83bn at the end of July, up from USD2.65bn at end-2012, maintaining external liquidity while making net repayments to the IMF for balance of payments support in 2008-2011. Georgia has a precautionary Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF until April 2014.

The breakdown of growth contributors in Q113 show resilient agriculture and manufacturing, while construction output fell 9% yoy - probably linked to the fall in public investment. We forecast real GDP growth will recover to 5% in 2014 and 6% in 2015. A forthcoming Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the EU, scheduled to be signed in November, should ease access to Georgia's largest export market and help medium-term growth.

Our forecasts are not without risks, including political risks. Georgian Dream's candidate is expected to win presidential elections that are due on October 27 but a period of uneasy cohabitation between Prime Minister and President will continue until then. In 2014, Mr Ivanishvili may carry out a recent promise to leave front-line politics but continue to influence policy.

Combined with constitutional changes, which come into force after the presidential election, this could increase uncertainty and further weigh on policy formation and confidence. A departure from prudent policy making that damaged the economy and interrupted inflows of capital needed to finance the deficit is a low risk, but it would put pressure on Georgia's 'BB-'/Stable rating if it materialised.

Continued GDP growth, fiscal discipline and moderation of external imbalances would put upward pressure on the rating.