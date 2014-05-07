(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 7

German banks are likely to issue additional Tier 1 securities (AT1) now that the tax treatment has been agreed and Deutsche Bank has taken the lead with its planned issuance, Fitch Ratings says. This is positive for the sector as it will allow it to replace legacy Tier 1 instruments being phased out under Basel III and potentially help it respond to the EU-wide stress test.

We believe some Landesbanken are likely to tap the AT1 market to replace legacy Tier 1 issuance and improve capitalisation. The sector has improved capital levels, but some banks have concentrations in more vulnerable asset classes, such as real estate, renewable energy and shipping, that are being targeted in the ECB's comprehensive assessment. Some commercial real estate banks may also take the opportunity to boost capital buffers against asset concentrations and tail risk from legacy exposures to peripheral eurozone countries.

AT1 securities could be used to fill part of the capital gap under the ECB's adverse scenario, subject to caps that depend on the trigger points, although they cannot be used to meet a capital shortfall arising from the asset quality review or the baseline scenario under the stress test process. The trigger on Deutsche's first AT1 issuance is below the level the ECB would recognise to cover any stress test shortfall, but we believe European banks may increasingly set AT1 trigger points with the ECB's shortfall qualification criteria in mind. We assigned Deutsche's upcoming issue of EURxxbn x% Tier 1 capital notes a 'BB+(EXP)' expected rating. The notes will have fully discretionary coupon payments and are subject to temporary write-down if the bank breaches a 5.125% Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio. The trigger ratio is calculated on a "phased-in" basis under the EU capital requirement regulations.

Germany recently approved the tax deductibility treatment of AT1 securities, removing a hurdle for their issuance and bringing the country into line with the UK, Switzerland, France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain and Italy.