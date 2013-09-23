(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Any German coalition agreement on fiscal policy is likely to be set with reference to
existing targets, limiting the scope for any significant shift to deficit-financed expenditure,
Fitch Ratings says.
In the run up to the election, the CDU/CSU and the opposition SPD differed in
some details on tax and spending policy, but both remained bound by
constitutional debt limits and committed to existing objectives. Having beaten
its general government fiscal balance target last year, and met its federal
structural deficit target well ahead of the 2016 deadline, Germany has more
fiscal space to absorb potential shocks to the public finances than some other
'AAA' rated sovereigns with high debt-to-GDP ratios.
Exceeding fiscal targets or meeting them early demonstrates fiscal discipline
and supports our expectation that debt growth has peaked and the ratio will drop
to closer to 70% of GDP by 2017.
While debt-to-GDP is substantially higher than the 'AAA' category median, other
factors supporting Germany's sovereign rating include: the fiscal financing
flexibility it enjoys as the eurozone's pre-eminent benchmark bond issuer; its
high value-added economy; and its strong net international investment position.
A coalition of the CDU/CSU and SPD is the most likely and would have a majority
in both the Bundestag and Bundesrat, but may be harder to negotiate because of
the SPD's poor election result in 2009 after a coalition with Merkel's first
government in 2005. This means the coalition is likely to take a long time to
form; the 2005 CDU and SPD coalition took 65 days to form.