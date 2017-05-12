(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Germany's first-quarter GDP highlights
the key factors
that are contributing to a persistent and broad-based economic
recovery in the
eurozone, Fitch Ratings says.
German GDP rose 0.6% quarter on quarter in 1Q17, the Federal
Statistics Office
said today. The seasonally and calendar-adjusted annual increase
was 1.7%.
Provisional data showed that continued increases in household
and general
government consumption, rising foreign trade, and a jump in
capital formation
helped by a mild winter boosting construction, all contributed.
The quarterly GDP growth is slightly higher than Fitch's
forecast of 0.5% in our
March Global Economic Outlook and highlights several trends that
underpin the
eurozone's cyclical recovery. Improving labour markets provide a
key support to
household consumption growth. (Away from Germany, flash
estimates on Friday
showed that French non-farm payroll employment increased for an
eighth
consecutive quarter.) The pick-up in global growth remains on
track and we
forecast global growth at 2.9% this year from 2.5% in 2016.
Loose monetary
policy is feeding through to rising bank credit to the private
sector and
contributing to the strength of the German housing market, where
orders for new
buildings are growing.
These developments are reflected in our view that eurozone GDP
growth will
remain close to the above-potential rates seen in recent
quarters through
2017-2018, resulting in annual growth of 1.7% this year - in
line with the
European Commission's latest forecast - and 1.6% next year. Our
forecasts are
bolstered by the fact that near-term political risks have eased,
previously a
key downside risk. Furthermore, fiscal policy is now a tailwind
rather than a
headwind for growth. We think the fiscal impulse will boost
growth by 0.2pp per
year on average in 2017 and 2018.
Risks to our forecasts include external factors such as slower
growth in China,
a less predictable US trade policy, the forthcoming Brexit
negotiations and
higher global rates as the Fed monetary tightening cycle
continues. Inflation in
the eurozone has been volatile since the beginning of 2017
(annual Spanish CPI
inflation rose to 2.6% in April after dropping to 2.3% in March,
for example),
but we expect subdued underlying inflation to prevail over the
coming quarters,
not least due to still low nominal wage growth.
A range of Fitch's macroeconomic research, including our recent
Global Economic
Update, our bi-monthly 20/20 Vision chart pack, the divergence
of headline and
underlying eurozone inflation and the impact of shifting fiscal
policy, is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the links.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director, Economics
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Brian Coulton
Managing Director
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
