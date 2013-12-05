(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
German life insurers will continue to face the challenge of low investment
margins, even if interest rates start to rise.
Fitch does not see the downward trend in investment income being quickly
reversed, as new investment yields will likely remain below the yields of
maturing bonds for several years. However, the agency believes German life
insurers will be able to meet their policyholder minimum guarantees for a
prolonged period, even if low investment yields persist. Hence the Rating
Outlook for the German life insurance sector remains Stable even though the
sector outlook, an indication of fundamental trends, is negative.
"There is considerable pressure on the ability of the insurance companies to
earn a decent return on their investments, but Fitch expects rated German life
companies to meet policyholders' guarantees," says Stephan Kalb, Senior Director
in Fitch's Insurance team.
Fitch has simulated run-off scenarios for life insurance portfolios and
associated investment portfolios with different assumptions. The outcome of
these simulations supports Fitch's view that rated German life insurance
companies are reasonably well prepared to meet the sector's current challenges.
The persistent low interest rate environment has had a negative effect on the
capital buffers of German life insurers, which have been on a declining trend
since 2008. The Zinszusatzreserve (ZZR), an additional reserving requirement in
place since 2011, has reduced current statutory solvency ratios, although it
helps to protect companies in a prolonged low interest rate environment. Fitch
expects this pressure on capital to persist, as there will be a further
requirement to build up the ZZR in 2014.
Fitch expects new business to grow moderately in 2014, supported by product
innovations. This follows an expected decline in regular-premium new business in
2013, after new sales were boosted by special factors during the previous two
years, namely, a planned reduction in the guaranteed rate in 2011 and the
introduction of unisex tariffs in 2012.
The report, entitled '2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance - Investment Margins
Under Pressure', is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: German Life Insurance
here
