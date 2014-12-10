(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: German Life
Insurance
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
persistent low interest rates are cutting the capital buffers
held by German
life insurers. Between 2008 and 2014, the buffers steadily
declined, and Fitch
expects capital to remain under pressure in 2015, albeit still
adequate.
Fitch's sector outlook for German life insurance, an indicator
of fundamental
trends, remains negative, given the challenging operating
environment. However,
since the agency considers the German life insurance sector well
prepared to
meet the challenges that it faces and does not foresee a
significant number of
rating changes over the next 12-24 months, the rating outlook
remains stable.
The Zinszusatzreserve, an additional reserving requirement
introduced in 2011,
adds further negative pressure to current statutory solvency
ratios, although it
helps to protect companies in a prolonged period of low interest
rates. However,
the new Life Insurance Reform Act brings some relief, as it is
no longer a
requirement for leaving policyholders to benefit through
participation in the
unrealised capital gains on bond portfolios.
There is considerable pressure on the ability of life insurers
to earn a good
return on their investments, but Fitch expects rated German life
companies to
meet policyholder guarantees. The agency has simulated run-off
scenarios with
different assumptions. The results of these stress tests support
Fitch's view
that rated German life insurance companies will be able to meet
their guarantees
for a prolonged period, even if low investment yields persist.
Fitch expects new life insurance sales to decline in 2015. The
reduction in the
maximum guaranteed rate from 1.75% to 1.25% from January 1, 2015
is likely to
bring forward life insurance policy sales into 4Q14 that
otherwise would have
taken place in 2015. The lower guaranteed rate makes traditional
life insurance
policies less attractive and supports the trend towards products
with
alternative guarantees or unit-linked products.
The report, entitled '2015 Outlook: German Life Insurance -
Capital Under Stress
but Still Adequate', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Fitch is holding a teleconference to discuss the German life
insurance sector
outlook on Tuesday 16 December, at 10.00 UK time/11.00 Central
European time.
Stephan Kalb and Christoph Schmitt, members of Fitch's Insurance
team, will
speak on the call and there will be time for Q&A. Participants
can send
questions in advance to andreas.wagenknecht@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Tuesday 16 December 2014
Time: 10.00 UK time/11.00 CET
Contacts:
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
60325 Frankfurt
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.