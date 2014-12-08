(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
its rating outlook for the German non-life insurance sector
remains stable. The
sector outlook, an indicator of fundamental trends, is also
stable. The agency
considers German non-life companies to be well prepared to meet
the sector's
current challenges, and does not expect a significant number of
rating changes
over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch expects slightly lower growth in German non-life premiums
for 2015 (2014:
3.0%) extending the current sustained period of premium growth.
This follows the
sector's strongest premium growth period since 2000 (2013: 4.0%;
2012: 5.1%;
2011: 4.5%), indicating that the sector continues to maintain
underwriting
discipline through the current prolonged period of low
investment yields.
Fitch forecasts that the German non-life sector will report a
gross combined
ratio of 93% for 2014 and 92% for 2015 provided large weather
and
catastrophe-related claims remain within levels budgeted by
insurers. This
follows an increased gross combined ratio of 100.4% in 2013
(2012: 94.8%), which
was driven by claims from exceptionally high natural catastrophe
activity.
Fitch expects the sector to report a net underwriting result of
more than
EUR2.0bn for 2014 and 2015 following material premium rate
increases. The sector
reported a reduced, but still positive, net underwriting result
of EUR0.3bn for
2013 (2012: EUR1.6bn) as adequate reinsurance protection
significantly narrowed
net losses stemming from natural catastrophes.
Competition in Germany has continued to decline over the past 12
months, and the
sector has maintained underwriting discipline during 2014. Fitch
expects that
gross written premiums will have grown further in 2014 and the
trend of
increasing premium rates is likely to continue in 2015, although
at a slower
pace. Fitch believes that the sector will further strengthen
underwriting
profitability in 2015.
Investment returns are expected to decline to 3.4% in 2015 from
3.8% in 2014
(2013: 4.2%), reflecting the current low interest-rate
environment. Fitch has
seen some limited increase in risk appetite on the asset side of
insurers'
balance sheets, but this is not expected to result in a reversal
of declines in
investment income.
Fitch believes that the sector will maintain its strong
reserving practices in
2015 as it is likely to have done for 2014, and that claims
reserves will
continue to increase. The agency believes that slightly less
conservative
reserving practices in the prior soft underwriting cycle may
have resulted in
some additional reserve strengthening since 2011, leading to
slower improvement
in net underwriting compared to growth in gross written premium.
The report, entitled '2015 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance -
Strong Prior
Year Underwriting to Benefit Future Results', is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Fitch is holding a teleconference to discuss the German non-life
insurance
sector outlook on Wednesday 17 December, at 10.00 UK time/11.00
Central European
time. Christoph Schmitt and Stephan Kalb, members of Fitch's
Insurance team,
will speak on the call and there will be time for Q&A.
Participants can send
questions in advance to andreas.wagenknecht@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Wednesday 17 December 2014
Time: 10.00 UK time/11.00 CET
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
983537DDA7738
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
