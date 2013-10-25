(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The potential overvaluation of apartments in German
cities, which was highlighted by the Bundesbank this week, is not a threat to
banks' asset quality, Fitch Ratings says. The maintenance of underwriting
standards, regional diversification and the lack of excessive loan growth help
to protect the German banks against a build-up of residential property risks. We
do not expect the ECB's asset quality review to expose material residential
mortgage vulnerabilities in Germany.
Apartment prices in the seven largest cities have risen by more than 25% since
2010, while house values across the country have increased more moderately. We
noted the faster growth in metropolitan prices last year and expect the trend to
continue because of low interest rates, investors' inflation fears and the yield
that property offers compared with other asset classes. It is difficult to
assess whether the price adjustments to date have been substantial enough to
stem the flow from houses to apartments and from rural regions to urban areas.
There are several reasons why we believe the increase in property values will
not lead to a material deterioration in German banks' asset quality. Banks do
not appear to have materially weakened standards when underwriting mortgages for
urban apartments. Most residential mortgage portfolios are regionally
diversified and property prices outside the top seven cities have grown only
moderately, following a long period of stagnation across the country. The
fixed-rate nature of German mortgage financing also protects the banks against
deterioration from a short-term rise in interest rates.
Although the pace picked up slightly in recent years, mortgage lending has grown
at only 1% annually on average, according to Bundesbank data since 2003. This is
very moderate, especially in light of below 50% home ownership in Germany,
compared with European peers. The rate of growth indicates that banks are
unlikely to have been aggressive in extending credit.
However, we would not rule out the risk that some banks could misprice loans for
speculative real estate investments in non-prime locations. We would consider it
negative for ratings if banks started relying only on property values for
underwriting loans, especially as there is a lack of transparency on origination
standards - for example, there is no consistent bank disclosure of
loan-to-values, vintage or the proportion of loans for rental properties.