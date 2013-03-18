(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that German savings and cooperative banks' 2012 results are rating neutral and attest both groups' structural strengths. STRONG 2012 PERFORMANCE HAS NO RATING IMPLICATIONS The German savings banks (Spakassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)) and local cooperative banks (part of Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, GFG, the German cooperative banking group) published in the past few days another set of strong annual results, broadly in line with the previous few years since 2009. We believe that their medium-term performance will remain solid and more predictable than those of their domestic and European peers. At the same time, we expect 2013 to mark the transition to a period of somewhat less strong internal capital generation. This is reflected in both groups' Viability Ratings (VRs), which remain comfortably positioned at the 'a+' level. (The following references to the cooperative banks relate to GFG's ca. 1,100 local banks, whose total assets of EUR750bn concentrate most of GFG's retail business; this excludes the central institutions, the larger of which, DZ BANK, has reported a robust operating income of EUR1.3bn for 2012, while we expect the smaller one, WGZ BANK, to report solid results, notably helped by securities valuation gains.) FOURTH SUCCESSIVE YEAR OF STRONG, STABLE PERFORMANCE The two groups have reported preliminary unconsolidated operating incomes of EUR16.1bn in total (EUR8.7bn for the Sparkassen and EUR7.4bn for the cooperative banks), up from EUR14.8bn in 2011. This should account for two thirds of the German banking system's 2012 total, a share that is increased by the modest performance of their largest domestic competitors, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. Other large players, e.g. Landesbanken, have yet to report their 2012 results, but their aggregated contribution is likely to remain modest. This strong performance slightly exceeds our initial expectations as both groups' net gains from securities of EUR1.2bn (Sparkassen) and EUR0.7bn (cooperative banks) were boosted by the sudden ECB-induced market recovery in Q412 and the low interest rate environment. While German GAAP does not account for fair value swings the way IFRS does, it prescribes the valuation of "liquidity reserves" (i.e. securities portfolios held as available-for-sale) at the lower of cost or market. Accordingly, the write-ups booked in 2012 are largely the reversals of unusually high write-downs triggered in 2011 by the eurozone crisis. This mitigating gains will not recur this year and beyond. PERFORMANCE COMPARES FAVOURABLY WITH EUROPEAN PEERS, EVEN ACCOUNTING FOR STRUCTURAL POSITIVE BIAS Both groups' performance continues to compare favourably with those of the other large European retail-focused cooperative banking groups. Their 2012 operating return on average assets (RoAA) of 0.82% (Sparkassen) and 0.98% (cooperative banks) significantly exceed those of Rabobank (0.28%), Credit Agricole Group (0.30%) and Groupe BPCE (0.32%). The Sparkassen's and the cooperative banks' focus on the German domestic market enabled them to widen in 2012 the performance gap separating them from their peers while generating more stable earnings since the start of the crisis (the standard deviation of both groups' operating RoAA was only 6bp in 2009-2012). The absence of large wholesale central institutions in the savings and cooperative banks' aggregated accounts creates a sizeable positive bias: the peers' earnings pressure and volatility in 2012 were mostly driven by their wholesale institutions, while their domestic local retail banks generally maintained solid and resilient performance. Nevertheless, we expect GFG to report a consolidated RoAA (including DZ BANK and WGZ BANK) in excess of 0.75% for 2012, while the aggregated performance of the German public banking sector (i.e. predominantly the Sparkassen and their central institutions, the Landesbanken) should moderately exceed those of the above mentioned European peers. CONCENTRATION ON GERMANY PAYS OFF; BUT LICS, LOW INTEREST RATES TO GRADUALLY ADD PRESSURE With 13bp and 7bp of total loans respectively, the savings and cooperative banks' 2012 loan impairment charges (LICs) only marginally increased, on balance, from the record lows of 2011. The fact that the cooperative banks marginally cut their LICs indicates that the eurozone crisis has yet to weaken their internationally exposed SME clients. But both groups' current LICs are clearly unsustainably low. Both groups' 2012 performance was helped by robust loan growth, which enabled virtually flat net interest income. Their strong franchises enabled them to maintain solid pre-impairment net interest margins, which hardly deteriorated to 2.23% in 2012 from 2.29% in 2011 on average. However, the reduced potential for maturity transformation should, with a time lag, erode these margins more materially in the next years. In our view, the fact that both groups' SME lending continues to grow at a significantly higher rate than the domestic GDP is no grounds for concern yet. This merely reflects the SMEs' investment catch-up effects and sustained needs for working capital financing driven by Germany's solid domestic demand and strong export performance. The Sparkassen's and the cooperative banks' loan growth and the consolidation of their market shares in 2012 also reflect the benefit arising from their competitors' capital and funding restrictions. The strong demand for residential mortgage lending which emerged in Germany in 2010 should continue to support both groups' asset growth in the medium term, driven by low interest rates, market uncertainty and low unemployment. We continue to view the domestic residential mortgage market and lending practices in this segment as generally sound. However, the persistence of excessively low interest rates (given the robust state of the German economy) over several years may accentuate the decoupling from the economic fundamentals which may be already appearing in a few local areas. SUCCESSFUL DEFENCE OF DEPOSIT BASE ATTESTS STRENGTH OF FUNDING FRANCHISES; BUT COMPETITION IS RISING The two groups managed to capture 60% of the German banking system's total deposit growth in 2012, although this growth was modest due to unattractive yields. This was sufficient to match their asset growth, maintaining stable excess deposits over loans of roughly EUR100bn each. This is quite a remarkable achievement, given that their EUR1trn deposits from household clients are intensively targeted by a growing plethora of domestic and foreign banks. As many of those lack a proper German retail franchise, they offer aggressive conditions either to compensate their challenging access to wholesale funding or gather "stable" deposits ahead of Basel III. The intensification of this trend is likely to erode the Sparkassen's and the cooperative banks' deposit bases moderately, which is reflected in their current VRs. Similar to 2012, net deposit growth will only consist of sight deposits as long as the interest rates remain exceptionally low, creating some vulnerability to competition. However, the erosion of both groups' term and savings deposits remained limited in 2012 (6% each). Their loans/deposits ratios remained stable at 87% (Sparkassen) and 81% (cooperative banks) at end-2012, a key strength compared with their European peer group. We do not expect this ratio to materially exceed 100% in the medium term, and both groups' excess deposits should remain sufficient to cover their respective central institutions' non-wholesale funding requirements. STRONG INTERNAL CAPITAL GENERATION CONTINUED IN 2012; LIKELY TO SLOW DOWN MODERATELY FROM 2013 The two groups are significantly strengthening their capital by retaining about EUR11bn of their 2012 operating earnings in total. As a result, their cumulated Fitch Core Capital (FCC) now exceeds EUR135bn, having risen continuously from EUR100bn at end-2008, almost entirely from retained earnings. We estimate that their FCC ratios have increased in 2012 by almost 100bp each, to 12.0% (Sparkassen) and 15.7% (cooperative banks). Unlike many peers, the two groups did not perform any material RWA management exercises. We believe that both groups are now entering a phase of slower, but still solid, capital build-up as a result of the above mentioned earnings pressure. Fulfilling the Basel III capital requirements will not be a challenge at the groups' level. 