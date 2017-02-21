(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, February 21 (Fitch) Ghana's disclosure of
unreported
expenditure and the resulting failure to hit the 2016 fiscal
deficit target
highlights substantial risk to the country's public finances,
Fitch Ratings
says. Public finances are an important ratings weakness, but we
think the new
government is committed to fiscal adjustment under Ghana's IMF
programme.
The Negative Outlook on Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating reflects
the risk of fiscal
slippage around Ghana's elections. We highlighted the failure to
narrow the
budget deficit and stabilise government debt to GDP as a rating
sensitivity in
our most recent review of Ghana's sovereign rating in September
New finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in early February that
Ghana's 2016
deficit would be close to "double digits." The wider deficit is
due to newly
discovered expenditures and undisclosed arrears at government
ministries of
around GHS7bn (USD1.6bn). Technical difficulties at Ghana's
Jubilee oil field
also contributed to underperforming revenues.
We had forecast a 2016 deficit of 5% of GDP, although Ghana's
track record of
large budget deficits, running up arrears, and fiscal slippage
around elections,
meant that risks to our forecast were heavily weighted to a
wider deficit. The
new revelations imply that government debt was around 74% of GDP
in 2016, rather
than our previous estimate of 69%.
We believe that the New Patriotic Party government formed
following last
December's presidential election is likely to relaunch fiscal
consolidation
efforts. Measures such as increased VAT, a petroleum tax, and
stronger payroll
controls caused the deficit to fall sharply in 2015 (to 6.3% of
GDP, from 10.2%
in 2014). President Nana Akufo-Addo said in his first state of
the national
address on Tuesday that his new government would significantly
reduce the
deficit this year.
The new government's biggest challenges will be enforcing
spending controls at
the line ministries and improving revenue collection, in our
view. Mr Ofori-Atta
said when he assumed office on 30 January that he was "committed
to cleaning up
our public finances, managing the enormous debt... to create
the needed fiscal
space invest in critical infrastructure, and empower the
private sector to
create jobs." The Finance Ministry said this month that it would
"rationalise
public expenditures, strengthen contract management, and realign
statutory funds
to priority projects" and was "committed to ensuring fiscal
discipline and good
economic governance, focusing on transparent and accountable use
of public
resources" in line with the Public Financial Management law
passed last year.
We also think Ghana's USD915m IMF extended credit facility will
act as a policy
anchor. IMF disbursements have eased external funding pressures,
and the
programme is a key support to Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating. The
new government
has said that some programme targets would need to be
renegotiated. Some of the
stated objectives of the new government, on infrastructure
investment and tax
cuts, may also conflict with the IMF programme. But the Fund and
the government
have stated their continued support for the programme.
Contact:
Jermaine Leonard
Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9830
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Vouex Road Central
Hong Kong
Jan Friederich
Senior Director, Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
(Disclosure Statement): The above article originally appeared as
a post on the
Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article
can be accessed
at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of
Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001